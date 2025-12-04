FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - December 4

Today's NBA lineup has several top-tier games, including the matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Toronto Raptors.

Trying to get an edge in betting on the NBA? Check out our detailed examination of the game predictions for all of the major games today below.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Golden State Warriors

  • Projected Favorite: Warriors (61.38% win probability)
  • Spread: 76ers (-4)
  • Total: 223.5
  • Moneyline: 76ers -164, Warriors +138
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA, NBCS-PH, NBA TV

Washington Wizards vs. Boston Celtics

  • Projected Favorite: Celtics (81.09% win probability)
  • Spread: Celtics (-9)
  • Total: 227.5
  • Moneyline: Celtics -400, Wizards +315
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BOS, MNMT

Toronto Raptors vs. Los Angeles Lakers

  • Projected Favorite: Raptors (52.09% win probability)
  • Spread: Raptors (-1.5)
  • Total: 228.5
  • Moneyline: Raptors -130, Lakers +110
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA

Brooklyn Nets vs. Utah Jazz

  • Projected Favorite: Nets (50.78% win probability)
  • Spread: Jazz (-4)
  • Total: 231.5
  • Moneyline: Jazz -178, Nets +150
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: YES, KJZZ, Jazz+

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

  • Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (77.99% win probability)
  • Spread: Timberwolves (-11.5)
  • Total: 233.5
  • Moneyline: Timberwolves -559, Pelicans +420
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FDSN, Gulf Coast Sports, Pelicans+

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

