NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - December 4

Today's NBA lineup has several top-tier games, including the matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Toronto Raptors.

Trying to get an edge in betting on the NBA? Check out our detailed examination of the game predictions for all of the major games today below.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Golden State Warriors

Projected Favorite: Warriors (61.38% win probability)

Warriors (61.38% win probability) Spread: 76ers (-4)

76ers (-4) Total: 223.5

223.5 Moneyline: 76ers -164, Warriors +138

76ers -164, Warriors +138 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BA, NBCS-PH, NBA TV

Washington Wizards vs. Boston Celtics

Projected Favorite: Celtics (81.09% win probability)

Celtics (81.09% win probability) Spread: Celtics (-9)

Celtics (-9) Total: 227.5

227.5 Moneyline: Celtics -400, Wizards +315

Celtics -400, Wizards +315 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BOS, MNMT

Toronto Raptors vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Projected Favorite: Raptors (52.09% win probability)

Raptors (52.09% win probability) Spread: Raptors (-1.5)

Raptors (-1.5) Total: 228.5

228.5 Moneyline: Raptors -130, Lakers +110

Raptors -130, Lakers +110 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet LA

Brooklyn Nets vs. Utah Jazz

Projected Favorite: Nets (50.78% win probability)

Nets (50.78% win probability) Spread: Jazz (-4)

Jazz (-4) Total: 231.5

231.5 Moneyline: Jazz -178, Nets +150

Jazz -178, Nets +150 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: YES, KJZZ, Jazz+

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (77.99% win probability)

Timberwolves (77.99% win probability) Spread: Timberwolves (-11.5)

Timberwolves (-11.5) Total: 233.5

233.5 Moneyline: Timberwolves -559, Pelicans +420

Timberwolves -559, Pelicans +420 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSN, Gulf Coast Sports, Pelicans+

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

