Nets vs. Jazz Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 4

Nets vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 4, 2025

Thursday, December 4, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York Coverage: YES, KJZZ, and Jazz+

The Utah Jazz (7-13) visit the Brooklyn Nets (5-16) after losing four straight road games. The Jazz are favored by 4 points in the contest, which tips at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, December 4, 2025. The over/under is set at 231.5 for the matchup.

Nets vs. Jazz Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Jazz -4 231.5 -178 +150

Nets vs. Jazz Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Nets win (50.8%)

Nets vs. Jazz Betting Trends

The Jazz are 11-9-0 against the spread this season.

The Nets have played 21 games, with nine wins against the spread.

Jazz games have gone over the total 12 times out of 21 chances this season.

The Nets have hit the over 38.1% of the time this season (eight of 21 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, Utah has played better at home, covering nine times in 12 home games, and two times in eight road games.

The Jazz have gone over the over/under more consistently at home, hitting the over in nine of 12 home matchups (75%). On the road, they have hit the over in three of eight games (37.5%).

Brooklyn's winning percentage against the spread at home is .300 (3-6-1). Away, it is .545 (6-4-1).

Looking at the over/under, Nets games have finished over four of 10 times at home (40%), and four of 11 on the road (36.4%).

Jazz Leaders

Lauri Markkanen averages 28 points, 6.4 boards and 2.1 assists, shooting 46.9% from the field and 36% from downtown, with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Keyonte George averages 22.8 points, 4 rebounds and 6.9 assists, shooting 44.6% from the field and 32.6% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Jusuf Nurkic averages 8.5 points, 9.5 rebounds and 4 assists, shooting 45.9% from the floor.

Kyle Filipowski's numbers on the season are 8.7 points, 6 boards and 2.3 assists per game, shooting 43.9% from the field.

Ace Bailey is averaging 10.3 points, 3.4 boards and 1.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Nets Leaders

Michael Porter Jr.'s numbers on the season are 25.3 points, 7.5 boards and 3.2 assists per contest. He is also draining 48.8% of his shots from the field and 38.5% from 3-point range, with an average of 3.4 triples (seventh in NBA).

The Nets are receiving 13.6 points, 7.5 boards and 4.2 assists per game from Nic Claxton.

The Nets receive 12.8 points per game from Noah Clowney, plus 3.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

The Nets get 8.6 points per game from Egor Demin, plus 3.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists.

Terance Mann averages 8.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists. He is draining 44.5% of his shots from the field and 34.5% from 3-point range, with 1 triples per game.

