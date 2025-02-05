3 Best NHL Player Prop Bets for Wednesday 2/5/25

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Utilizing numberFire's NHL projections as a guide, here are some NHL player prop bets that look appealing via the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and numberFire's NHL DFS projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes and starting goaltenders come from Daily Faceoff.

Today’s Top NHL Player Prop Picks

Boston Bruins vs. New York Rangers

Player 4+ Shots on Goal Player 4+ Shots on Goal Artemi Panarin +118 View more odds in Sportsbook

The Boston Bruins and New York Rangers are trying to stay in the playoff race of the Eastern Conference. With the Bruins taking to the ice for the second night in a row, it’s hard not to try and target some value on the home side tonight. The Rangers are still looking for more consistency, which will go a long way in getting them where they want to go. Artemi Panarin has been their most consistent forward this year and has recorded four or more shots on goal in two of his last four games. The Bruins have been bleeding shots, and this is a good matchup to target a high-output game from Panarin.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Chicago Blackhawks

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Ryan Nugent-Hopkins +230 View more odds in Sportsbook

The Edmonton Oilers are set to visit the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday evening. Although the Oilers are set to play the second half of a back-to-back, it’s hard to have confidence in what we’ve seen from the Blackhawks at any point this year. If anything, the Oilers playing for the second night in a row has only helped generate some value for the visitors. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins might not be putting together a career year like he did last year, but he’s no offensive slouch. Nugent-Hopkins has found another offensive gear lately, which is helping to create some value for him to find the back of the net in this juicy matchup.

Montreal Canadiens vs. Los Angeles Kings

Player 4+ Shots on Goal Player 4+ Shots on Goal Adrian Kempe +125 View more odds in Sportsbook

The Montreal Canadiens conclude their Western Conference road trip on Wednesday night as they visit the Los Angeles Kings. With some inconsistencies and injuries, the Habs have reverted to their old habits in the defensive zone. That doesn’t spell good news for them against a Kings team that’s been dominant on home ice. Adrian Kempe has been a consistent offensive threat for the Kings this year. He’s tallied 44 points and 152 shots on goal. Kempe has recorded at least four shots on goal in each of his last five games, creating some real value against a Montreal team that’s struggled in their own zone.

