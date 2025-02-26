3 Best NHL Player Prop Bets for Wednesday 2/26/25

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Utilizing numberFire's NHL projections as a guide, here are some NHL player prop bets that look appealing via the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and numberFire's NHL DFS projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes and starting goaltenders come from Daily Faceoff.

Today’s Top NHL Player Prop Picks

Winnipeg Jets vs. Ottawa Senators

Player to Record 1+ Powerplay Points Player to Record 1+ Powerplay Points Kyle Connor +230 View more odds in Sportsbook

An all-Canadian matchup headlines the early window on Wednesday night, with the Ottawa Senators hosting the Winnipeg Jets. The Jets have been one of the top teams in the NHL this year, which has continued of late with a 10-game win streak. Winnipeg has found its early season stride again, which doesn’t exactly inspire confidence from the inconsistent home side in this matchup. The Jets have been the NHL’s top powerplay this season, while the Sens sit in the league's bottom half in penalty kill. That’s a recipe for success for the Jets in this one. Kyle Connor has been a dangerous threat all year long on the powerplay, which gives us confidence in his price to record a point on the man advantage here.

New Jersey Devils vs. Colorado Avalanche

Player 4+ Shots on Goal Player 4+ Shots on Goal Jack Hughes +104 View more odds in Sportsbook

A pair of teams with Stanley Cup aspirations will face off tonight when the New Jersey Devils visit the Colorado Avalanche. It wasn’t an overly impressive showing from Jack Hughes at the 4 Nations tournament, but that doesn’t mean we’ll discount him as one of the league's top players. Hughes has a unique skill set that has him closing in on 70 points this year. The superstar forward has returned from the tournament with a bang, tallying 3 points and 14 shots on goal in just two games. The Avalanche haven’t exactly been the most consistent bunch, which gives us confidence that Hughes can have another high-output shot game with a plus-money price tag attached to it.

Vancouver Canucks vs. Los Angeles Kings

Player 2+ Points Player 2+ Points Adrian Kempe +255 View more odds in Sportsbook

The Vancouver Canucks and Los Angeles Kings will continue trying to improve their positioning in the Western Conference when they collide this evening. The Kings have started to pick up their play of late and posted two straight wins, while the Canucks have suffered a pair of losses in a row. The Kings have been an elite group at home this year, tallying an absurd 19-3-2 record. Adrian Kempe deserves more flowers than he’s getting as an integral part of what the Kings do offensively. Kempe is slowly finding his offensive game again and has tallied four points over his last four games. With the overall inconsistencies we’ve seen from the Canucks, this is a promising spot for Kempe to record a multi-point outing on Wednesday.

