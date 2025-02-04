3 Best NHL Player Prop Bets for Tuesday 2/4/25

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Today’s Top NHL Player Prop Picks

Minnesota Wild vs. Boston Bruins

Player 4+ Shots on Goal Player 4+ Shots on Goal Joel Eriksson Ek +192 View more odds in Sportsbook

The Minnesota Wild conclude their Eastern road trip on Tuesday night when they visit the Boston Bruins. After a difficult showing in Ottawa on Saturday, the Wild will look to bounce back as one of the league's top road teams. With the Bruins’ consistent struggles over the last two weeks, there’s value in finding an edge on the Wild tonight. Joel Eriksson Ek’s production hasn’t been where he wants it, but he has still been a significant offensive contributor to this group. Eriksson Ek has recorded four or more shots on net in two of his last four games. With the Bs bleeding scoring chances, this is a good atmosphere to target the Swede.

Ottawa Senators vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Brayden Point +155 View more odds in Sportsbook

The Ottawa Senators and Tampa Bay Lightning face off in an Atlantic Division clash on Tuesday. The Senators are coming off a game last night in Nashville, while the Lightning have had more time to prepare for this important game in the standings. Brayden Point remains a dominant offensive force for the Lightning and has tallied 28 goals to lead the club. Point’s offensive creativity and shots in tight could give Ottawa trouble. In addition, this is a nice price for Tampa Bay’s top goal-scorer.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Calgary Flames

Player 4+ Shots on Goal Player 4+ Shots on Goal William Nylander +126 View more odds in Sportsbook

The Toronto Maple Leafs Western Conference road trip continues on Tuesday evening when they visit the Calgary Flames. The Maple Leafs offensive stars have been getting plenty of chances lately, which could create some real value for the visitors in this matchup. As much as the Flames have been a nice story this year, it’s hard to envision them containing the elite talent of the Maple Leafs. William Nylander has been leading the way in that department, tallying 20 shots on goal over his last five games. There’s much to like about the Swedish winger recording another four-shot outing on the road.

