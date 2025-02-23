3 Best NHL Player Prop Bets for Sunday 2/23/25

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Utilizing numberFire's NHL projections as a guide, here are some NHL player prop bets that look appealing via the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and numberFire's NHL DFS projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes and starting goaltenders come from Daily Faceoff.

Today’s Top NHL Player Prop Picks

Seattle Kraken vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

Although it hasn’t been a good season from a results standpoint, that doesn’t mean it’s all been negative for the Seattle Kraken. The Kraken are set to visit the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday, and there’s some value present on the visitors' side.

The key the rest of the way for the Kraken will revolve around developing young talent, which is exactly what they’ve done with Shane Wright. The former top draft pick is starting to show what he’s capable of from a points perspective, registering 33 on the year.

Wright is getting more favorable minutes for the Kraken, and we’ve started to see that translate into more production. The Lightning have shown some real flaws in their defensive game, and this is an advantageous matchup.

New Jersey Devils vs. Nashville Predators

The New Jersey Devils have been playing some inconsistent hockey of late, but there’s a lot to like about them turning the switch in this matchup against the Nashville Predators. The Predators have been a major disappointment this year and have won just 4 of their last 10 games.

The Devils have some high-end skill players up front that can really turn a game on its head. Jesper Bratt has quietly put together a monster season for the Devils, tallying 66 points. Bratts' skill shines through on a nightly basis, and he’s a key component of their power play. Although the Preds have a top-10 penalty kill, the value is there on Sunday for Bratt to make a difference on the man advantage.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Chicago Blackhawks

The Toronto Maple Leafs continue to fight for the top spot in the Atlantic Division and are coming off an impressive showing on Saturday against Carolina. They’ll take to the ice for the second night in a row when they visit the lowly Chicago Blackhawks.

It’s a contract year for John Tavares, and he’s continued to demonstrate that he has a lot left in the tank to give with 47 points. Tavares has recorded at least three shots on goal in two of his last four games. The Blackhawks have been bleeding shots on goal for a big chunk of this season, which has our attention drawn toward the former Maple Leafs captain with some plus-money value on his price to record at least three shots.

