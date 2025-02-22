3 Best NHL Player Prop Bets for Saturday 2/22/25

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Utilizing numberFire's NHL projections as a guide, here are some NHL player prop bets that look appealing via the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and numberFire's NHL DFS projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes and starting goaltenders come from Daily Faceoff.

Today’s Top NHL Player Prop Picks

Seattle Kraken vs. Florida Panthers

Player to Record 1+ Powerplay Points Player to Record 1+ Powerplay Points Carter Verhaeghe +290 View more odds in Sportsbook

The Florida Panthers have some work to do if they want to capture the Atlantic Division this season. They need to take advantage of these good spots, which is exactly what they have on Saturday evening against the Seattle Kraken.

The Panthers have a top-10 power play while the Kraken have struggled in the penalty kill department and sit in the bottom t10. That’s a recipe for success on Saturday for the home side.

Carter Verhaeghe has had a strong campaign with 43 points. The Panthers are dealing with potential injuries after the 4 Nations Face-Off, which should help secure more ice time. Verhaeghe plays a key role on the Panthers’ power play, and there’s real value in him contributing to the man advantage against Seattle on Saturday.

Colorado Avalanche vs. Nashville Predators

Player 3+ Shots on Goal Player 3+ Shots on Goal Roman Josi -140 View more odds in Sportsbook

This season certainly hasn’t gone according to plan for the Nashville Predators. On the other hand, the Colorado Avalanche continue to chug along as a perennial playoff team. If the Predators are going to have some pride down the stretch, it will be because their leadership group takes a strong stance and puts the proper habits back in place to build something for next year.

Roman Josi remains one of the top defensemen in the NHL, and he’s continued to perform like it even in a down year for the Preds. Josi has recorded at least three shots on goal in two of his past four games, and he’s set to face off with an Avalanche squad that’s given up plenty of shots this year.

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

Player 2+ Points Player 2+ Points Mitchell Marner +190 View more odds in Sportsbook

The Toronto Maple Leafs and Carolina Hurricanes square off Saturday night at Scotiabank Arena. Team Canada saw Mitch Marner play a significant role at the 4 Nations Face-Off, highlighted by a pair of assists in the championship game to help propel his country to victory. Marner has often had a difficult time in these big spots, meaning it’s very encouraging to see him show up in a big spot on the national stage.

As a result, we will ride with Marner’s hot streak to continue in his first game back from the tournament. Marner has been electric for the Maple Leafs this season, tallying 71 points. With the confidence he gained from the event, there’s a lot to like about his price to record a multi-point game at home tonight versus the Hurricanes.

