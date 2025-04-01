3 Best NHL Bets and Predictions for Tuesday 4/1/25

Whether it's moneylines or total goals, there are plenty of ways to bet on the NHL action all season. It's a long 82-game campaign, meaning that the best selections of each night can be very different based on backup goalies coming into play, injuries that add up, and if teams are due for positive or negative swings.

Let's dive into the best bets for tonight.

NHL Betting Picks Today

Edmonton Oilers vs. Vegas Golden Knights

The Vegas Golden Knights have built themselves a comfortable lead atop the Pacific Division standings. Sitting seven points clear of the Los Angeles Kings and nine points above the Edmonton Oilers, Vegas has an unobstructed path to its fourth division banner. They can further their cause with a solid showing on Tuesday night.

Vegas hosts the Oilers amid a recent uptick in their underlying metrics. The Knights have outplayed their opponents in four of their past six, yielding a 55.7% expected goals-for rating. While they’ve earned a reputation for being a solid offensive team, the Golden Knights’ defensive standards are on the rise. Their last three opponents have been held to a combined 19 high-danger chances with none of those teams eclipsing 8 such opportunities.

Unfortunately, that plays into the Oilers’ most glaring weakness right now. Without several of their top playmakers, Edmonton has seen a decline in its offensive production. The defending Western Conference Champs are down to 9.0 high-danger chances per game across their last three, contributing to just three goals at five-on-five over that stretch.

Goals have been challenging to come by for the Oilers, which is unlikely to change against a stout Knights squad. This line should be more heavily tilted in Vegas’ direction.

Florida Panthers vs. Montreal Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens upset the Florida Panthers on Sunday, salvaging a four-game road trip. They’ll be looking to make it two in a row as these Atlantic Division rivals wrap up a home-and-home series.

The Habs finally got some more robust offensive production, snapping a four-game spell in which they averaged 6.8 high-danger chances. Montreal put up 12 quality chances in Sunday’s win, a benchmark they can reach at home. They’re averaging 10.0 high-danger opportunities per game over their last 14 at the Bell Centre.

That anticipated offensive surge will likely continue against a Panthers side that has struggled to maintain their defensive zone structure. Four of their past six opponents have surpassed 11 high-danger chances with half of those teams also attempting at least 24 scoring opportunities. More concerningly, the Panthers have eclipsed eight high-danger chances just once over that stretch.

Montreal needs at least a point to maintain its playoff position. But as our analysis supports, there’s an edge in backing them to pull off the outright upset.

Detroit Red Wings vs. St. Louis Blues

One-time divisional rivals renew acquaintances on Tuesday night as the St. Louis Blues host the Detroit Red Wings. St. Louis has been on a tear lately, but tonight’s inter-conference showdown sets up as a letdown spot for the Blues.

St. Louis is coming off a dramatic 2-1 win over the Colorado Avalanche last time. That victory made it nine in a row for the Blues but amplified their chances of regression over the season's final few weeks. The Blues have been substantially overachieving relative to underlying metrics, putting up an actual goals-for rating of 75.0%. That puts them significantly ahead of their expected mark of 51.0%, implying correction is inevitable.

The Red Wings can facilitate that downturn on Tuesday night. More recently, they’ve put together some of their best efforts of the season. Detroit has outplayed its opponents in 7 of its past 10, a stretch that includes only 4 wins. Naturally, those sustained efforts will result in more victories, starting against a Blues team on the verge of collapse.

The Blues can’t maintain their current form. They’ve been outplayed by a wide margin in three of their last five, widening the gap between expected and actual metrics. As a result, we see an edge in backing Detroit to upend their current nine-game winning streak.

