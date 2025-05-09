FanDuel NBA Promo Offer: See Exclusive Offer for the NBA Playoff Game Today 5/9/25

The NBA Playoffs are in full swing, and FanDuel Sportsbook has plenty of ways to get in on the action. To celebrate today's playoff games, FanDuel Sportsbook has an exclusive promotion for ALL customers.

Log in to your FanDuel account to tonight's NBA Playoff games taking place on Friday, May 9th, 2025!

There are two NBA Playoff games to consider for this boost, beginning with the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Indiana Pacers at 7:30pm ET. The Pacers have jumped out to a 2-0 series lead as the action shifts back to Indiana. See Cavaliers-Pacers odds below.

Then, at 10pm ET, the Oklahoma City Thunder square off with the Denver Nuggets. After the Nuggets stole Game 1, OKC rallied back to beat them by 43 points in Game 2. They're road favorites tonight.

Full Thunder-Nuggets odds can be found below, while all NBA odds can be found on FanDuel Sportsbook.

How to Use This FanDuel Promo

Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Click the "Claim Now" button to get your exclusive NBA Playoffs Reward. Your Reward may be used on any NBA Playoff game taking place on May 9th, 2025.

There is a maximum wager, bet-type restriction, and odds requirement associated with use of your Reward. Log in for more details.

See full terms and conditions at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Who Can Claim This FanDuel Promo Offer?

The promotion is only open to individuals who are at least 21 years of age (18+ in D.C. & Puerto Rico) and are physically present in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana (excluding the following parishes: Caldwell, Catahoula, Franklin, Jackson, LaSalle, Sabine, Union, West Carroll and Winn), Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, or Wyoming during the promotion period.

How Long Will This FanDuel Promo Run?

The promotion will end at 2:00 AM ET on May 10th, 2024.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com.

Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ (18+ D.C. & PR) and present in select states (for KS, in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino). If playing causes you financial, family and occupational problems, call the ASSMCA PAS line at 1-800-981-0023 (PR). Opt in req. Min. three-leg parlay req. Bonus issued as non-withdrawable profit boost tokens. Restrictions apply, including any token expiration and max wager amount. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com.