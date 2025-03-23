3 Best NHL Bets and Predictions for Sunday 3/23/25

Whether it's moneylines or total goals, there are plenty of ways to bet on the NHL action all season. It's a long 82-game campaign, meaning that the best selections of each night can be very different based on backup goalies coming into play, injuries that add up, and if teams are due for positive or negative swings.

Let's dive into the best bets for tonight.

NHL Betting Picks Today

Nashville Predators vs. St. Louis Blues

Two Central Division rivals are back in action this evening, both coming off convincing wins on Saturday’s slate. The Nashville Predators and St. Louis Blues embrace more passive systems, which should result in this one being settled in overtime or a shootout.

The Blues aren’t the kind of team to push the pace offensively. Instead, they prefer to sit back in their defensive structure and deploy a more opportunistic offense. St. Louis hasn’t eclipsed nine high-danger opportunities in four straight, but the Blues have also held those four opponents to a combined 26 quality chances. They’ll meet their match in Sunday’s tilt versus the Preds.

Nashville also embraces a defensive-first approach. They’ve held six of their past seven opponents to nine or fewer high-danger chances, yielding an average of 7.7 per game. However, the Predators haven’t mustered more than eight quality opportunities in their previous six outings.

This game could be played almost exclusively in the neutral zone, making it hard for either team to escape with a regulation win. As a result, we see tremendous value in backing this one to be tied at the end of 60 minutes.

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Anaheim Ducks

The Carolina Hurricanes conclude their four-game road trip with a battle against the Anaheim Ducks. The Hurricanes hit an offensive wall last time, which is projected to continue at the Honda Center.

The Hurricanes were unstoppable for a while, winning eight straight games before their most recent loss. However, in doing so, they elevated their scoring metrics beyond sustainable levels. Carolina surpassed its expected goals-for total in four straight, bumping its shooting percentage to 13.1%. In doing so, the Canes have set themselves up for inevitable regression, which we saw last time out.

Still, we’re not expecting a resounding offensive performance from the Ducks. They remain one of the most underwhelming offensive teams in the NHL. Anaheim has the eighth-worst expected goals-for total in the league, which is propped up by just 20.0 scoring and 8.1 high-danger chances per game. More concerningly, the Ducks have fallen below those benchmarks in three of their past four.

Goals will be at a premium in this one. Carolina is in the midst of a correction phase, and the Ducks can never seem to get anything going. Don’t overlook the value on the under.

Boston Bruins vs. Los Angeles Kings

The Pacific Division is becoming one of the NHL's fiercest races. Five points separate three teams, and the Los Angeles Kings find themselves at the bottom of the heap. But with games in hand, the Kings can close that gap, starting with tonight’s showdown versus the Boston Bruins.

Boston is in a tough spot. The B’s come into tonight’s inter-conference affair on the second night of a back-to-back amid crumbling metrics. Over the last five games, they’ve outplayed their opponents once, producing an unbecoming 34.6% expected goals-for rating. Gutting their roster has profoundly impacted the Bruins’ ability to compete.

The Kings have had no such issues recently. LA has outplayed six of their past eight opponents, usually by a substantive margin. They’ve eclipsed the 60.0% expected goals-for threshold in four of those contests while producing a cumulative 56.9% mark. Defense remains the hallmark of the Kings’ success, as they’ve held all but one of those foes to eight or fewer high-danger chances.

The Bruins won’t be able to break through LA’s impenetrable defense. They’ve all but given up on the season, and the Kings have plenty left to play for. Despite the high cost, there’s still value on the Kings’ moneyline.

