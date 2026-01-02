3 Best NFL Touchdown Prop Bets for Week 18

Not many plays across all sports can top the thrill of a touchdown.

That excitement translates to the player prop market, as well.

Which any time touchdown bets stand out in FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds? Let's take a look.

All NFL odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

Best NFL Any Time TD Picks: Week 18

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Courtland Sutton +185 View more odds in Sportsbook

The Denver Broncos need a win to lock down the 1 seed, so we can expect full-steam ahead here.

That bodes well for Courtland Sutton, whose role has been trending up recently.

For the full season, Sutton's target share is middling at 21.8%. But since their Week 12 bye, that number has gone up to 24.7%, including 34.4% of the team's red-zone targets. Sutton's end-zone target share is 40.0% for the season and a whopping 66.7% in this stretch.

The Los Angeles Chargers seem likely to sit some starters, which could soften what has been a tough matchup for receivers this year. My model has Sutton's fair touchdown odds at +140, easily clear of where the market has him.

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Adam Thielen +410 View more odds in Sportsbook

It is bizarre how important Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Adam Thielen are in Week 18 for a team battling for a playoff spot.

The sportsbooks must think it's bizarre, too, because I don't think they have either guy properly booked. MVS is a value for me at +330. Thielen is an even bigger one.

With no D.K. Metcalf last week, MVS and Thielen ran a route on 90.5% and 88.1% of the drop backs, respectively. MVS had nine targets to Thielen's five, and three of the targets for MVS came in the end zone.

As a result, I have MVS's fair odds at +270. That's a pretty big gap above the market at +330.

Thielen's fair odds for me are lower at +320, but the market's also quite a bit lower on him than it is on MVS. Thus, I prefer Thielen, even if you could make a strong case for betting both.

The Pittsburgh Steelers need forces near the goal line with Metcalf and Darnell Washington out, and last week showed us they are willing to pin those hopes on these two dusty vets. I'm cool trusting the data and betting them even if it does feel a tad underwhelming.

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Jayden Higgins +440 View more odds in Sportsbook

I'm showing value on most of the Houston Texans' pass-catchers, so if you have a favorite within this group, you have the green light to fire. My favorite of the bunch is Jayden Higgins.

Higgins has been a value to score for me in five of the Texans' past six games. It's because his role is tangibly different now than it was earlier in the season as he's higher in the receiver rotation than he was initially. Since C.J. Stroud's return, Higgins has run a route on 57.1% of the team's drop backs and is averaging 2.14 yards per route run.

Even when you include the time before his role expanded, Higgins has scored in 5 of 16 games, a 31.3% clip. His implied odds at +440 are 18.5%. Given the increase in his routes -- and his production on those routes -- I'm happy to go back to the well with him again in a critical game. I have his fair odds this week at +350.

