3 Best NFL Touchdown Prop Bets for Week 16

Not many plays across all sports can top the thrill of a touchdown.

That excitement translates to the player prop market, as well.

Which any time touchdown bets stand out in FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds? Let's take a look.

All NFL odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

Best NFL Any Time TD Picks: Week 16

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Mike Evans +175 View more odds in Sportsbook

Mike Evans came off IR to a massive role last week, and I still think the window to buy is open for a critical Week 16 tilt.

In Evans' return, he was second on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in routes and turned 12 targets into 132 yards. One of those targets was in the end zone, though he came up empty there.

In the full games he has played, Evans has 31.0% of the team's targets, including 42.9% of the end-zone looks. Even at 32 years old and off a broken collarbone, he remains the guy.

The opposing Carolina Panthers have a below-average pass defense, and wind speeds in Charlotte are muted. It all adds up to my model having Evans' fair touchdown odds at +160 in this spot.

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Mack Hollins +400 View more odds in Sportsbook

Mack Hollins has always been a bit of a touchdown merchant, especially in the years where he was more of a role player.

This year, he has just two touchdowns. He seems due for regression, though, putting me on him in a big matchup for the New England Patriots.

Despite the two touchdowns, Hollins does have 18.5% of the Patriots' end-zone targets this year. That number goes up to 23.1% from Week 7 on -- when Hollins' snap rate increased -- even though both of his touchdowns came before then.

While the Baltimore Ravens' rush defense has improved, the pass defense is still firmly middle of the pack. That leads to Hollins' fair touchdown odds being +310 for me, well ahead of the market at +390.

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Darnell Washington +430 View more odds in Sportsbook

When Darnell Washington's role spiked in Week 4, it seemed like a matchup-based anomaly. But that role has largely stuck, and I don't think the market has reacted enough.

We now have a 10-game sample since Washington's snap rate went up (omitting when he left early in Week 14). In those games, he is averaging 2.05 yards per route run. That has come while running a route on just 45.2% of all drop backs as he is a blocker on many of his snaps, but when he does go out, Aaron Rodgers is looking his way.

Washington's role -- unsurprisingly -- spikes in the red zone. He has an 81.3% snap rate there in this sample with 15.9% of the targets in the red zone and 16.7% in the end zone. Similar to Hollins, this hasn't led to a lot of touchdowns as Washington has just one on the season, but the usage says they should come soon.

Washington is likely the biggest value on the board for me as I have his fair touchdown odds at +340. That accounts for my modest expectations for the Pittsburgh Steelers' offense, making Washington my favorite bet of the week.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You'll receive $250 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which NFL bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.