3 Best NFL Touchdown Prop Bets for Week 13

Best NFL Any Time TD Picks: Week 13

Even though I'm not all that high on the New York Jets' offense (my model has their implied team total at 18.4), Breece Hall's role is good enough for this to be a value.

Hall's red-zone role has been much improved since Braelon Allen's injury. In those seven games, Hall's red-zone snap rate is up to 63.5%, according to Next-Gen Stats, and he has 34.0% of the team's opportunities in the red zone. Those numbers are still far from elite, but they can get the job done.

This Atlanta Falcons defense has slid as injuries have started to mount, and they're down to 26th in schedule-adjusted success rate allowed to running backs. Hall should be able to get his, and as a result, my model has his anytime touchdown odds at +110.

Pat Bryant's role has been juiced up for a while, and he gets a plus matchup here. I think the market is too low as things stand.

Bryant's snap rate topped 50% for the first time in Week 5 and has been at 48% or higher in every game since. From that game on, he has run a route on 54.9% of the Denver Broncos's drop backs, and he has steadily earned Bo Nix's trust. He went from earning zero targets in that first start to four in Weeks 7 and 8 and a season-high of six in Week 11.

Enough of that work is coming in the red zone for me to view the overall usage as a positive. I've got Bryant's fair touchdown odds at +370, enough to make him one of the bigger values on the board.

There was a big shift in the New York Giants' red-zone attack plan last week, and assuming it holds, it makes Tyrone Tracy Jr. a screaming value on Monday night.

In the first three games without Cam Skattebo, Devin Singletary was the clear red-zone back. He played 81.3% of the snaps while Tracy was at just 18.8%. They were rotating Singletary in with intent.

In Week 12, though, the team ran 12 red-zone plays, and Tracy was on the field for 9 of them. Again, this seemed intentional, and Tracy handled 5 of 11 team opportunities in that part of the field.

It was just the second game with Mike Kafka as the head coach, which makes me more willing to believe that shift will stick. Even keeping the swing relatively modest, I still have Tracy's anytime touchdown odds at +160. Getting him at longer than +200 feels like a gift.

