3 Best NFL SGP Bets for Week 9

Which correlated bets stand out for this week's NFL action?

NFL SGP Bets to Target: Week 9

Dallas Cowboys at Atlanta Falcons

Falcons -3.0 (-115)

Darnell Mooney Over 52.5 Receiving Yards (-113)

Drake London Anytime Touchdown (+125)

The Atlanta Falcons and Dallas Cowboys will meet up for a game that's showing potential for a decent Same Game Parlay build, including a close spread (3.0) and slate-high game total (51.5).

To add, this one will be played indoors, and the Falcons will draw a matchup against a Cowboys team that ranks 30th on our NFL Power Rankings. Dallas also comes in with a 27th-ranked schedule-adjusted pass defense, so I love Atlanta across the board.

Let's start with Darnell Mooney's receiving prop. He touts a 23.1% target share, 36.7% air yards share, and is netting 4.6 downfield targets (10+ yards) per game. That's led to 500 receiving yards on the season, good for 62.5 yards per game. Mooney has exceeded 52.5 yards in five of his last seven games, and I like him to clear this number once again in a soft matchup.

Past Mooney, I'm intrigued by Drake London's +125 touchdown odds. London has been no yardage monster this season, but he has been a mammoth in the scoring column. He's earned a whopping 34.4% air yards share and 44.4% red zone target share this season, resulting in five receiving scores (tied for third-most in the NFL). There are a lot of mouths to feed in Atlanta, but I'm surprised we can still get London's touchdown prop at plus-money, especially considering the Falcons' 27.5 implied team total.

Since we're working under the assumption that Atlanta's passing game will go off, let's tack on their spread. The Cowboys rank out as numberFire's third-worst NFL team for a reason and look dead in the water heading into Week 9, especially on the road.

Denver Broncos at Baltimore Ravens

Courtland Sutton 60+ Receiving Yards (+120)

Zay Flowers Anytime Touchdown (+150)

Over 46.5 (-110)

The Denver Broncos will visit the Baltimore Ravens in Week 9. Baltimore is favored by 8.5 points and the over/under sits at 46.5 points.

Courtland Sutton is earning my attention in the yardage market. He's got a 22.8% target share, 37.6% air yards share, and averages 4.5 downfield targets per game. Add in a date with a 30th-ranked Baltimore pass defense, one that surrenders the third-most yards and targets to opposing WRs, and I like Sutton to notch 60-plus in the air, particularly keeping in mind his ability to complete big plays.

Next up, let's look for Zay Flowers to see some much-needed scoring regression. He's been operating with a 27.0% target share and has drawn 61 targets, tied for the 10th-most in the NFL. Despite that, he's reeled in just one score. He's one of our top regression candidates and is the main member of the most efficient pass offense in the league, so I want to back him in the touchdown market while his odds are still fairly high.

Since we're looking for both offenses to put in the work, let's add the over to this SGP. Baltimore's games are averaging a head-turning 56.4 points this season. All but one of their eight games have exceeded 46.5 points, and the lone miss came in at 45 points. Denver's rock-solid defense figures to limit some of the damage but perhaps not enough to result in a Ravens game clocking in at 10 points below its average.

Los Angeles Chargers at Cleveland Browns

Nick Chubb Over 52.5 Rushing Yards (-114)

J.K. Dobbins Anytime Touchdown (+100)

Chargers Moneyline (-120)

Nick Chubb handled 16 carries for 52 yards in Week 8. While the efficiency hasn't come out to play just yet, that workload suggests that Chubb is on his way to being fully back. The Los Angeles Chargers could help him get there, as they're lending backs 4.65 yards per carry (10th-most).

Our NFL projections expect Chubb to log 83 rushing yards this weekend, so I'm more than happy to support over 52.5.

The Cleveland Browns had plenty of success with Jameis Winston under center last week, but the Chargers could be too much to handle. Last week, Jameis had fun exploiting that aforementioned meh Baltimore pass D. This week, he's got a date with the seventh-best schedule-adjusted pass defense, one that's forced six interceptions (tied for 12th-most) and touts a +6 turnover differential (fifth-best). We know Jameis is susceptible to giveaways, and that could be what hands LAC the game this weekend.

I like the Chargers on Sunday, so we might as well look for them to score. Who better than J.K. Dobbins, especially at even money? In the three games since Gus Edwards has been out, Dobbins has dominated a 60.0% red zone rush share. He also has a 15.4% red zone target share in that span and has scored in four out of seven games this season.

