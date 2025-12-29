3 Best NFL Player Prop Bets for Monday Night Football: Rams at Falcons

Even within a single NFL game, betting markets are abundant.

Best Player Prop Picks for Rams at Falcons on Monday Night Football

With how tough Darnell Mooney's season has been, this isn't a spot where I want to show value. But at a certain point, even gross bets can be +EV, and I think we've crossed that threshold.

Even with Drake London back last week, Mooney remained heavily involved. He ran a route on 86.1% of the team's drop backs, second on the team behind only Kyle Pitts. Mooney caught both of his targets for 24 yards.

The Rams' defense is one of the best in the league at limiting tight ends and has above-average numbers against running backs. If that leads to decreased work for Pitts and Bijan Robinson, Mooney could get more work on the routes he's running. It all leads to my model having his fair touchdown odds at +450. This means he's not a massive value to score, but it's enough for me to be receptive

Terrance Ferguson has become nearly an every-down player the past couple of weeks, making him a value at a low number.

Ferguson has played more than three-quarters of the snaps each of the past two games, his first times topping 65% this year. He has run a route on 67.4% of the drop backs in those games, second to only Puka Nacua.

Those snaps are valuable for Ferguson, who can actually earn targets downfield. Of his 21 targets this year, 15 have been more than 15 yards downfield. Although that ratio is higher than you'd like (those passes are harder to catch, making him more volatile), he has gotten more bunnies the past two weeks as his aDOT is down to 12.7 yards.

This gives Ferguson two routes to an over. He could get there via volume in his expanded role or he could haul in a long ball and get there in one swipe. That combo makes him a quality target despite a tough matchup with Jessie Bates and company.

The Rams have made it clear that they want Kyren Williams fresh for the playoffs. Now that they officially are eliminated from winning the NFC West, it would make sense to scale back Williams' usage tonight.

The under here wouldn't require a massive role shift. Williams has gone under 14.5 carries in 5 of the past 7 and 9 of the past 12 games. His two recent overs came when the 1 seed was still very much in play, and one of those went to overtime.

Williams' explosiveness this year has been good, which is why I don't want to take a yardage under. To me, it's more about the Rams' plan for Williams, which this market best accounts for.

