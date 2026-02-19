NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - February 19
In a Thursday NBA schedule that includes plenty of thrilling contests, the Atlanta Hawks versus the Philadelphia 76ers is a game to catch.
Trying to get an edge in betting on the NBA? Check out our detailed examination of the game predictions for all of the important matchups today below.
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Atlanta Hawks
- Projected Favorite: 76ers (61.71% win probability)
- Spread: 76ers (-1.5)
- Total: 236.5
- Moneyline: 76ers -120, Hawks +102
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSE, NBCS-PH
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Brooklyn Nets
- Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (86.01% win probability)
- Spread: Cavaliers (-16)
- Total: 229.5
- Moneyline: Cavaliers -1205, Nets +750
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: YES, FDSOH
Washington Wizards vs. Indiana Pacers
- Projected Favorite: Pacers (51.79% win probability)
- Spread: Pacers (-3.5)
- Total: 233.5
- Moneyline: Pacers -154, Wizards +130
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSIN, MNMT
Charlotte Hornets vs. Houston Rockets
- Projected Favorite: Rockets (52.09% win probability)
- Spread: Rockets (-4.5)
- Total: 216.5
- Moneyline: Rockets -190, Hornets +160
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: SCHN, FDSSE
New York Knicks vs. Detroit Pistons
- Projected Favorite: Knicks (58.20% win probability)
- Spread: Knicks (-4.5)
- Total: 223.5
- Moneyline: Knicks -174, Pistons +146
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video, MSG
Chicago Bulls vs. Toronto Raptors
- Projected Favorite: Raptors (57.72% win probability)
- Spread: Raptors (-5.5)
- Total: 233.5
- Moneyline: Raptors -210, Bulls +176
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: CHSN, SportsNet
San Antonio Spurs vs. Phoenix Suns
- Projected Favorite: Spurs (73.62% win probability)
- Spread: Spurs (-7.5)
- Total: 227.5
- Moneyline: Spurs -295, Suns +240
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: AZFamily, Suns+, KENS
Golden State Warriors vs. Boston Celtics
- Projected Favorite: Celtics (55.00% win probability)
- Spread: Celtics (-5.5)
- Total: 212.5
- Moneyline: Celtics -196, Warriors +164
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video, NBCS-BA, NBCS-BOS
Sacramento Kings vs. Orlando Magic
- Projected Favorite: Magic (69.18% win probability)
- Spread: Magic (-9)
- Total: 224.5
- Moneyline: Magic -420, Kings +330
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSFL, NBCS-CA
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets
- Projected Favorite: Clippers (54.76% win probability)
- Spread: Nuggets (-4)
- Total: 225.5
- Moneyline: Nuggets -180, Clippers +152
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT, FDSSC
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.
