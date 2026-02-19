NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - February 19

In a Thursday NBA schedule that includes plenty of thrilling contests, the Atlanta Hawks versus the Philadelphia 76ers is a game to catch.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Atlanta Hawks

Projected Favorite: 76ers (61.71% win probability)

76ers (61.71% win probability) Spread: 76ers (-1.5)

76ers (-1.5) Total: 236.5

236.5 Moneyline: 76ers -120, Hawks +102

76ers -120, Hawks +102 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSE, NBCS-PH

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Brooklyn Nets

Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (86.01% win probability)

Cavaliers (86.01% win probability) Spread: Cavaliers (-16)

Cavaliers (-16) Total: 229.5

229.5 Moneyline: Cavaliers -1205, Nets +750

Cavaliers -1205, Nets +750 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: YES, FDSOH

Washington Wizards vs. Indiana Pacers

Projected Favorite: Pacers (51.79% win probability)

Pacers (51.79% win probability) Spread: Pacers (-3.5)

Pacers (-3.5) Total: 233.5

233.5 Moneyline: Pacers -154, Wizards +130

Pacers -154, Wizards +130 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSIN, MNMT

Charlotte Hornets vs. Houston Rockets

Projected Favorite: Rockets (52.09% win probability)

Rockets (52.09% win probability) Spread: Rockets (-4.5)

Rockets (-4.5) Total: 216.5

216.5 Moneyline: Rockets -190, Hornets +160

Rockets -190, Hornets +160 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: SCHN, FDSSE

New York Knicks vs. Detroit Pistons

Projected Favorite: Knicks (58.20% win probability)

Knicks (58.20% win probability) Spread: Knicks (-4.5)

Knicks (-4.5) Total: 223.5

223.5 Moneyline: Knicks -174, Pistons +146

Knicks -174, Pistons +146 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video, MSG

Chicago Bulls vs. Toronto Raptors

Projected Favorite: Raptors (57.72% win probability)

Raptors (57.72% win probability) Spread: Raptors (-5.5)

Raptors (-5.5) Total: 233.5

233.5 Moneyline: Raptors -210, Bulls +176

Raptors -210, Bulls +176 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: CHSN, SportsNet

San Antonio Spurs vs. Phoenix Suns

Projected Favorite: Spurs (73.62% win probability)

Spurs (73.62% win probability) Spread: Spurs (-7.5)

Spurs (-7.5) Total: 227.5

227.5 Moneyline: Spurs -295, Suns +240

Spurs -295, Suns +240 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: AZFamily, Suns+, KENS

Golden State Warriors vs. Boston Celtics

Projected Favorite: Celtics (55.00% win probability)

Celtics (55.00% win probability) Spread: Celtics (-5.5)

Celtics (-5.5) Total: 212.5

212.5 Moneyline: Celtics -196, Warriors +164

Celtics -196, Warriors +164 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video, NBCS-BA, NBCS-BOS

Sacramento Kings vs. Orlando Magic

Projected Favorite: Magic (69.18% win probability)

Magic (69.18% win probability) Spread: Magic (-9)

Magic (-9) Total: 224.5

224.5 Moneyline: Magic -420, Kings +330

Magic -420, Kings +330 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSFL, NBCS-CA

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets

Projected Favorite: Clippers (54.76% win probability)

Clippers (54.76% win probability) Spread: Nuggets (-4)

Nuggets (-4) Total: 225.5

225.5 Moneyline: Nuggets -180, Clippers +152

Nuggets -180, Clippers +152 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, FDSSC

