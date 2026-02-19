3 Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Thursday 2/19/26

The beauty of the NBA is you will never be short on prop-betting options for a given slate.

Today's Best NBA Player Prop Picks

Houston Rockets at Charlotte Hornets

The Houston Rockets should be a tough matchup for rookie Kon Knueppel, pushing me toward the under on Knueppel's points prop.

Houston is a superb defensive team, one with size and length at basically every position. For the season, the Rockets rank fifth in defensive rating. They've bottled up two-guards, holding the position to the second-fewest points per game (19.4).

On top of that, the Rockets also play at the third-slowest pace.

Knueppel has scored 18 or fewer points in seven of his last 11 games. One of the exceptions was a 24-point outing against these same Rockets, but Knueppel shot a blistering 8 for 13 from the floor in that game and also hit six free throws, tied for his third-most made FTs in a game this season.

Knueppel has been a worse scorer at home (16.5 PPG) than on the road (21.0 PPG), and I think Houston can keep him under wraps tonight.

Phoenix Suns at San Antonio Spurs

Devin Booker's scoring has been a bit muted since he came back from injury, and I think that will continue today in a difficult matchup with the San Antonio Spurs.

With Victor Wembanyama on the floor, the Spurs are lights out defensively, allowing only 108.2 points per 100 possessions, per PBP Stats. Wemby's presence makes two-pointers tough to come by, especially near the bucket, and that's bad news for Booker, who has netted 19 and 21 points in his first two games since coming off the shelf.

Despite taking part in the three-point contest, Booker hasn't been good from three this year or last season. Since the start of the 2024-25 campaign, Booker is shooting an ugly 32.6% from three on 6.7 attempts per night.

While Booker poured in 28 points in his one meeting this season against the Spurs with Wemby playing, it was a scorching-hot shooting night for the Suns' star as Booker went 10 for 15 from the floor, including 2 of 2 from three.

A year ago, Booker averaged just 21.3 points per game against San Antonio, and the under on his points prop is my favorite bet of the night.

Denver Nuggets at Los Angeles Clippers

I think the stage is set for Nikola Jokic to post one of his signature silly statlines tonight versus the Los Angeles Clippers.

With Ivica Zubac shipped off to the Indiana Pacers, the Clippers have a center tandem of Brook Lopez and Yanic Konan Niederhauser. That's probably not going to go well for LA. In matchups with Lopez over the last two years, Jokic has cooked. He averaged 35.5 points, 12.0 boards and 10.0 assists last year in two games against the Milwaukee Bucks. In 2023-24, Jokic averaged 27.0 points, 14.0 rebounds and 10.0 dimes versus the Bucks.

Jokic went into the break on a tear, posting four consecutive triple-doubles. He had wiggle room in three of the four as just once did he finish with only 10 boards or assists across those four triple-doubles.

Assists figure to be the biggest hurdle tonight as Jokic is listed at -670 odds to snag 10-plus rebounds. With Cameron Johnson, Jamal Murray, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Christian Braun to feed, and with blowout risk not much of a concern (4.0-point spread), Jokic can notch at least 10 assists versus the Clippers.

