Pelicans vs. Bucks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 20

Pelicans vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Friday, February 20, 2026

Friday, February 20, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana Coverage: FDSWI, Gulf Coast Sports, and Pelicans+

The New Orleans Pelicans (15-41) hit the court against the Milwaukee Bucks (23-30) as 4-point favorites on Friday, February 20, 2026 at 8 p.m. ET on FDSWI, Gulf Coast Sports, and Pelicans+. The over/under for the matchup is set at 224.5.

Pelicans vs. Bucks Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pelicans -4 224.5 -166 +140

Pelicans vs. Bucks Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bucks win (54.1%)

Pelicans vs. Bucks Betting Trends

The Pelicans are 30-25-1 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Bucks are 24-29-0 this season.

Pelicans games have gone over the total 28 times out of 53 chances this season.

Bucks games this season have eclipsed the over/under 39.6% of the time (21 out of 53 games with a set point total).

New Orleans has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 17 times in 29 opportunities when playing at home, and it has covered 13 times in 27 opportunities in road games.

The Pelicans have hit the over on the over/under in 16 of 29 home games (55.2%), compared to 12 of 27 road games (44.4%).

This year, Milwaukee is 11-13-0 at home against the spread (.458 winning percentage). Away, it is 13-16-0 ATS (.448).

Bucks games have finished above the over/under 50% of the time at home (12 of 24), and 31% of the time on the road (nine of 29).

Pelicans Leaders

Trey Murphy III averages 22.1 points, 5.7 boards and 3.8 assists, shooting 47.6% from the field and 37.8% from beyond the arc, with 3.2 made treys per game (ninth in NBA).

Derik Queen's numbers on the season are 12.2 points, 7.2 boards and 4.1 assists per game, shooting 49.1% from the field.

Zion Williamson averages 21.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists, shooting 58.4% from the floor.

Saddiq Bey averages 16.6 points, 5.9 boards and 2.5 assists, shooting 44.6% from the field and 34.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Jeremiah Fears is averaging 13.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Bucks Leaders

Ryan Rollins averages 16.9 points, 4.6 boards and 5.5 assists. He is also draining 46.3% of his shots from the field and 40.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 triples per game.

The Bucks are receiving 28 points, 10 boards and 5.6 assists per game from Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Bucks are receiving 12.7 points, 5.7 boards and 1.6 assists per game from Myles Turner.

The Bucks are receiving 13.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Bobby Portis.

Per game, Kyle Kuzma gives the Bucks 12.9 points, 5 rebounds and 2.5 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.