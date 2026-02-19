Timberwolves vs. Mavericks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 20

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Friday, February 20, 2026

Friday, February 20, 2026 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: ESPN, FDSN, KFAA, and WFAA

The Dallas Mavericks (19-35) are heavy, 12-point underdogs as they attempt to turn around a nine-game losing streak when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (34-22) on Friday, February 20, 2026 at Target Center. The matchup airs at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN, FDSN, KFAA, and WFAA. The point total is set at 236.5 for the matchup.

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Timberwolves -12 236.5 -592 +440

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Timberwolves win (82.4%)

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks Betting Trends

The Timberwolves have compiled a 26-30-0 record against the spread this season.

The Mavericks have 22 wins against the spread in 54 games this season.

This season, 28 of the Timberwolves' games have gone over the point total out of 54 chances.

Mavericks games this season have hit the over on 26 of 54 set point totals (48.1%).

Against the spread, Minnesota has played worse when playing at home, covering 13 times in 29 home games, and 13 times in 27 road games.

The Timberwolves have exceeded the over/under less often when playing at home, hitting the over in 10 of 29 home matchups (34.5%). In road games, they have hit the over in 18 of 27 games (66.7%).

Dallas' winning percentage against the spread at home is .500 (15-14-1). On the road, it is .292 (7-17-0).

In terms of the over/under, Mavericks games have finished over more often at home (15 of 30, 50%) than on the road (11 of 24, 45.8%).

Timberwolves Leaders

Julius Randle's numbers on the season are 22.3 points, 7 boards and 5.4 assists per game, shooting 49.2% from the field and 32.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.6 made treys.

Anthony Edwards averages 29.3 points, 5.2 boards and 3.7 assists.

Rudy Gobert is averaging 11 points, 1.7 assists and 11.1 rebounds.

Naz Reid's numbers on the season are 14.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, shooting 46.9% from the field and 38.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.4 made treys.

Donte DiVincenzo is averaging 12.8 points, 4.2 assists and 4.5 rebounds.

Mavericks Leaders

Naji Marshall averages 15.1 points for the Mavericks, plus 4.9 rebounds and 3 assists.

P.J. Washington averages 14.1 points, 7 boards and 1.9 assists. He is also draining 44.7% of his shots from the field and 30.4% from 3-point range, with 1.2 treys per contest.

Max Christie's numbers on the season are 13.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. He is making 46.7% of his shots from the floor and 42.6% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.5 triples.

The Mavericks receive 12.7 points per game from Brandon Williams, plus 2.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

Per game, Marvin Bagley III gives the Mavericks 10.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists, plus 0.5 steals and 0.8 blocks.

