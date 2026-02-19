Grizzlies vs. Jazz Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 20

Grizzlies vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Friday, February 20, 2026

Friday, February 20, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee Coverage: KJZZ, Jazz+, and FDSSE

The Memphis Grizzlies (20-33) are favored (-4.5) to end a four-game losing streak when they host the Utah Jazz (18-38) at 7 p.m. ET on Friday, February 20, 2026 at FedExForum. The game airs on KJZZ, Jazz+, and FDSSE. The matchup has a point total of 241.5.

Grizzlies vs. Jazz Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Grizzlies -4.5 241.5 -174 +146

Grizzlies vs. Jazz Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Grizzlies win (69.7%)

Grizzlies vs. Jazz Betting Trends

The Grizzlies have gone 24-28-1 against the spread this season.

The Jazz are 31-25-0 against the spread this season.

This season, 25 of the Grizzlies' games have gone over the point total out of 56 chances.

Jazz games this year have gone over the total in 33 of 56 opportunities (58.9%).

Memphis has done a better job covering the spread in away games (13-13-1) than it has at home (11-15-0).

The Grizzlies have hit the over on the total in 14 of 26 home games (53.8%), compared to 11 of 27 road games (40.7%).

Utah's winning percentage against the spread at home is .552 (16-13-0). Away, it is .556 (15-12-0).

Looking at the over/under, Jazz games have finished over 20 of 29 times at home (69%), and 13 of 27 away (48.1%).

Grizzlies Leaders

Cedric Coward is averaging 13.3 points, 2.9 assists and 6.2 boards.

Santi Aldama is averaging 14 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Cam Spencer is averaging 11.6 points, 2.7 boards and 5.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Jaylen Wells is averaging 12.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is averaging 8.4 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists.

Jazz Leaders

Keyonte George averages 23.8 points for the Jazz, plus 3.9 boards and 6.5 assists.

The Jazz receive 26.7 points per game from Lauri Markkanen, plus 7 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

The Jazz are receiving 10.9 points, 10.4 boards and 4.8 assists per game from Jusuf Nurkic.

Per game, Kyle Filipowski gets the Jazz 9.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Per game, Isaiah Collier gets the Jazz 10.4 points, 2.6 boards and 7.4 assists, plus 1 steal and 0.3 blocks.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.