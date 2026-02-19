Pistons at Knicks Prediction, Best Bets and Player Props

Even within a single game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the Detroit Pistons face the New York Knicks?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds and NBA player props, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes from the NBA's official injury report.

Pistons at Knicks Prediction and Best Bets

These two teams have played twice in Detroit this year, and the Knicks have been mauled both times, losing by 31 and 38 points. Given those results, New York will likely have this game circled on its calendar, and I think they'll come out of the gates at 100 miles per hour.

1st Quarter Spread 1st Quarter Spread New York Knicks -1.5 -113 View more odds in Sportsbook

Overall, the Knicks have been playing good ball. They've won 10 of their past 12 games, with one of the losses coming in overtime and the other being one of the drubbings at the hands of the Pistons. The Knicks' defense has been their calling card in that time as they are first in defensive rating over the past 10 games.

New York has also been an excellent first-quarter team during this hot run. Across the past 10 games, the Knicks rank second in the league in first-quarter net rating (+16.0).

On top of that, Detroit will be without starting center Jalen Duren due to suspension.

With the Knicks playing well of late and likely super motivated to get one back on Detroit, New York to win the first stanza by at least two points is my favorite way to bet this game.

Karl-Anthony Towns is in a good spot tonight with Detroit missing two of its main bigs. That has me interested in this two-leg KAT parlay.

To Record 10+ Rebounds To Record 10+ Rebounds Karl-Anthony Towns -250 View more odds in Sportsbook

The suspensions of Duren and Isaiah Stewart should pave the way for Towns to eat on the glass. He's averaging 11.9 rebounds per game on the season, and he's gone for at least 10 rebounds in nine straight games. He's listed at -250 to notch double-digit boards today.

As for hitting one three, KAT has made at least one triple in 11 of his previous 14 games. Over that span, he's taking an average of 3.9 three-point attempts per night

Towns is taking (4.9) and making (1.7) more threes per game at home than on the road (4.0 and 1.4, respectively), and he should be able to sink at least one trey.

1+ Made Threes 1+ Made Threes Karl-Anthony Towns -520 View more odds in Sportsbook

