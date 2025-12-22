3 Best NFL Player Prop Bets for Monday Night Football: 49ers at Colts

Even within a single NFL game, betting markets are abundant.

You've got everything from spreads and totals to touchdown scorers and player props at your disposal. It can be a lot to sort through.

So, which bets stand out as the San Francisco 49ers take on the Indianapolis Colts on Monday Night Football? Let's dig into FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds to find out.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook. Lines may change after this article is published.

Best Player Prop Picks for 49ers at Colts on Monday Night Football

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Alec Pierce +500 View more odds in Sportsbook

Alec Pierce is a terrible stylistic match with Philip Rivers, given Rivers' inability to throw deep. So, if you're going to bet on Pierce, you need the payoff to be worth it.

I think we cross that threshold here with Pierce's touchdown odds at +500 while Michael Pittman Jr. and Josh Downs are both shorter than +400.

It also helps that Pierce is a better mesh for Rivers now than he would have been last year. In 2025, only 52.9% of his targets are more than 15 yards downfield, down from 57.4% last year. His route tree seems to have expanded, meaning he's not a total non-factor even if Rivers does live near the line of scrimmage.

Pretty simply, Pierce is too big of a piece in this offense for his odds to be this long, especially when you compare them to other guys on the offense. While I wouldn't look at his yardage props due to the poor mesh with Rivers, asking an elite ball-winner to score a touchdown sounds far more realistic.

Christian McCaffrey - Rushing + Receiving Yds Christian McCaffrey Over Dec 23 1:16am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Last week, the 49ers had their full arsenal of skill players healthy, and they built a lead early on the Tennessee Titans. It was the perfect recipe for them to give Christian McCaffrey a breather in a heavy-workload season.

Now, Ricky Pearsall is sidelined again, and they might need to re-up McCaffrey's usage.

That may seem like an odd comparison, given Pearsall is a receiver. But in games without Pearsall, McCaffrey has a 23.4% target share versus a 19.7% mark when both Pearsall and George Kittle are playing. Removing one of the offense's key cogs bumps everybody up the ladder.

In those games with one of Pearsall or Kittle missing, McCaffrey has averaged 131.8 yards from scrimmage per game, going over 105.5 in 8 of 10. In the other 4 games, that average dips to 106.

He'll face some resistance here with DeForest Buckner back for the Colts, but McCaffrey's pass-game usage means we don't need to fret too much about interior matchups. His usage is too high -- and this game is too important -- for the over to not have my attention at a (relatively) muted number.

Kendrick Bourne - Receiving Yds Kendrick Bourne Under Dec 23 1:16am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Full credit to Kendrick Bourne: he balled out when Pearsall was out earlier this year.

The shine has worn off, though, and I don't think he'll slot back into that role this time around.

In the games since Pearsall's return, Bourne had been playing fewer snaps than Demarcus Robinson. That did shift last week -- which is key because it's when Pearsall got re-injured -- and Bourne had three targets. But he still wasn't clearly ahead of Robinson, running just four more routes than him.

Bourne's slide happened even before Pearsall returned. Over his final four games without Pearsall, Bourne had just nine total targets. As Jauan Jennings got healthier, they just didn't need Bourne to be featured.

As things stand, Jennings, Kittle, and McCaffrey are all healthy, and Robinson is still in the mix. They have enough elite options where they don't need to lean on the role players as much, making me think this number is just too lofty for Bourne even without Pearsall.

