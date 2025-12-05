Panthers vs Blue Jackets NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 6

Saturday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Florida Panthers and the Columbus Blue Jackets.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Panthers vs Blue Jackets Game Info

Florida Panthers (12-12-2) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (13-9-5)

Date: Saturday, December 6, 2025

Saturday, December 6, 2025 Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida

Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida Coverage: ESPN+

Panthers vs Blue Jackets Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Panthers (-160) Blue Jackets (+132) 6.5 Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Blue Jackets Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Panthers win (51%)

Panthers vs Blue Jackets Puck Line

The Panthers are 1.5-goal favorites against the Blue Jackets. The Panthers are +148 to cover the spread, and the Blue Jackets are -184.

Panthers vs Blue Jackets Over/Under

The Panthers-Blue Jackets game on Dec. 6 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is -104 and the under is -118.

Panthers vs Blue Jackets Moneyline

Florida is the favorite, -160 on the moneyline, while Columbus is a +132 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!