FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NCAAB iconNCAAB

Explore NCAAB

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Email Sign-Up iconEmail Sign-Up

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Panthers vs Blue Jackets NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 6

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Panthers vs Blue Jackets NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 6

Saturday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Florida Panthers and the Columbus Blue Jackets.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Panthers vs Blue Jackets Game Info

  • Florida Panthers (12-12-2) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (13-9-5)
  • Date: Saturday, December 6, 2025
  • Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Panthers vs Blue Jackets Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Panthers (-160)Blue Jackets (+132)6.5Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Blue Jackets Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Panthers win (51%)

Panthers vs Blue Jackets Puck Line

  • The Panthers are 1.5-goal favorites against the Blue Jackets. The Panthers are +148 to cover the spread, and the Blue Jackets are -184.

Panthers vs Blue Jackets Over/Under

  • The Panthers-Blue Jackets game on Dec. 6 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is -104 and the under is -118.

Panthers vs Blue Jackets Moneyline

  • Florida is the favorite, -160 on the moneyline, while Columbus is a +132 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup