Panthers vs Blue Jackets NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 6
Saturday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Florida Panthers and the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Panthers vs Blue Jackets Game Info
- Florida Panthers (12-12-2) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (13-9-5)
- Date: Saturday, December 6, 2025
- Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida
- Coverage: ESPN+
Panthers vs Blue Jackets Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Panthers (-160)
|Blue Jackets (+132)
|6.5
|Panthers (-1.5)
Panthers vs Blue Jackets Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Panthers win (51%)
Panthers vs Blue Jackets Puck Line
- The Panthers are 1.5-goal favorites against the Blue Jackets. The Panthers are +148 to cover the spread, and the Blue Jackets are -184.
Panthers vs Blue Jackets Over/Under
- The Panthers-Blue Jackets game on Dec. 6 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is -104 and the under is -118.
Panthers vs Blue Jackets Moneyline
- Florida is the favorite, -160 on the moneyline, while Columbus is a +132 underdog on the road.