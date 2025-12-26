3 Best NFL Bets and Player Props for Texans at Chargers, Week 17

Even within a single NFL game, betting markets are abundant.

You've got everything from spreads and totals to touchdown scorers and player props at your disposal. It can be a lot to sort through.

So, which bets stand out Saturday as the Houston Texans take on the Los Angeles Chargers? Let's dig into FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds to find out.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook. Lines may change after this article is published.

Texans at Chargers NFL Betting Picks

Yeah, last week was gross for the Texans as they nearly lost to the Las Vegas Raiders at home. The overall body of work for them is good enough, though, for me to back them to win.

My betting model blends together two separate ratings systems in order to identify a team's strength. Thanks to their stellar defense, the Texans are as high as third in one of those while they sit eighth in the other. The Chargers are 13th and 8th in the two models.

Even including the Raiders game and the early-season offensive-line struggles, C.J. Stroud has had solid efficiency marks. His EPA per drop back is 0.10 points higher than expected based on the teams he has faced. He'll need that against a Chargers defense that has played good ball recently.

When everything is settled, my model has the Texans favored straight up to win this game. I buy into that enough to bet them as slight underdogs in LA.

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Omarion Hampton +145 View more odds in Sportsbook

Even though I'm below market on the Chargers, I still see enough in Omarion Hampton's profile to bet him to score.

Injuries play a key role ther. Kimani Vidal didn't practice all week, and the team signed Jaret Patterson to the active roster. That implies that Vidal will sit. Given how effective he has been, that makes a big difference for Hampton's outlook.

Hampton has been the guy in the red zone even with Vidal playing. In three games since his return, Hampton has 57.1% of the Chargers' carries or targets inside the red zone, and he has scored in 2 of those 3 games.

When I rule out Vidal, my anytime touchdown model has Hampton's fair odds to score at +120. I feel good enough about my read on Vidal's availability to take the +145 even before we get confirmation that he's out.

Christian Kirk - Receiving Yds Christian Kirk Over Dec 27 9:31pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

In the middle part of the year, Christian Kirk was losing snaps to Jaylin Noel, sapping him of production. That trend has reversed, though, making Kirk a buy target.

Kirk played 59.0% of the snaps last week, his first time above half since Week 11 and his highest mark since Week 4. He ran a route on 61.1% of the drop backs, up from just 33.3% the week before.

Kirk turned that volume into 3 receptions for 37 yards on 5 targets. That production could have been even better, though, as his catch rate over expected was -9.1% with the Texans' offense just half a beat off all day.

The Chargers' defense is tough against receivers, and Kirk will see a good bit of Derwin James in the slot. That's why I'd rather go with this baseline market rather than the alts, but either way, Kirk's worth a sniff after the potential role change.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.