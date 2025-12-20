3 Best NFL Bets and Player Props for Steelers at Lions, Week 16

Even within a single NFL game, betting markets are abundant.

Steelers at Lions Betting Picks

I'm expecting the Lions' ground game to be effective enough where they don't need Jared Goff to completely unload the clip.

The Steelers are currently 21st against the rush in numberFire's schedule-adjusted metrics. They're about middle of the pack -- 15th -- in explosive run rate allowed to backs, and we know the Lions can generate those.

We've seen the Lions maintain a run-centric approach when they've been able. Of the seven games Goff has gone over this number, four have come in losses, and another was in an overtime win where they had to mount a comeback.

Betting markets are telling us that shouldn't be an issue on Sunday as the Lions are 6.5-point favorites. I'm opting for the attempt market rather than yardage because I do think Goff will be efficient when asked to throw.

Even with Kalif Raymond back last week, Isaac TeSlaa ran a route on 66.7% of the Lions' drop backs. That should eventually lead to production, which is why I want him on my betslip.

This hasn't been a productive rookie year for TeSlaa. He's averaging just 0.58 yards per route run and has earned a target on only 7.3% of his routes. Even with the high route rate last week, he earned only a single target.

This situation is good for him, though. A lot of those routes for TeSlaa came early in the season when the Lions were leading rather than in crunch time. He also no longer has to compete as heavily with the tight end position for targets with Sam LaPorta on IR. It's reasonable to expect an uptick soon.

TeSlaa has nearly doubled this prop mark in two of his three games with a full share of routes, showing that sheer volume can overcome poor efficiency. I'm willing to bank on him doing it again.

As discussed on Friday, this is my favorite touchdown prop of the entire slate. Let's dig into why.

Darnell Washington has proven his new role is here to stay. We're up to a 10-game sample since Washington's snap rate spiked (omitting Week 14 when he left early), and he has averaged 2.05 yards per route run in that time. He has 15.9% of the Steelers' red-zone targets and 16.7% of the end-zone looks.

The Lions aren't a great matchup for tight ends as they're allowing just a 17.2% target share to the position, down from a league-wide mark of 19.3%. That should trend downward without Brian Branch, though, and we don't need yardage here; we just need a tud. Washington is the kind of guy who can give us that at relatively long odds.

