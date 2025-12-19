3 Best NFL Bets and Player Props for Packers at Bears, Week 16

Even within a single NFL game, betting markets are abundant.

You've got everything from spreads and totals to touchdown scorers and player props at your disposal. It can be a lot to sort through.

So, which bets stand out Saturday as the Green Bay Packers take on the Chicago Bears? Let's dig into FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds to find out.

Packers at Bears Betting Picks

The injury list for the Packers is a concern, but so is the Bears'. I think the market moved a bit too far on this one.

The Packers won't have Micah Parsons and are unlikely to have Zach Tom, significant losses on each side of the ball. They will, though, likely have Christian Watson, after he logged limited practices on both Wednesday and Thursday. With how much he boosts the offense's lid-lifting abilities, that's huge.

As for the Bears, not only is Rome Odunze out again, but so is Luther Burden III, robbing them of two of their top three receivers. With the offense still posting just middling efficiency numbers -- they're numberFire's 13th-ranked pass offense -- they need help. The falloff after D.J. Moore and Colston Loveland is concerning.

Once you add it all up, my model has the Packers favored by 2.5. The market moved heavily toward the Bears on Friday morning, so we're betting against that movement, but I do think the market went too far.

As you can see above, I'm below market on the Bears' offense as a whole. That makes me more interested when I'm seeing value in Caleb Williams to run one in.

For the season, Williams is averaging 1.7 designed rush attempts per game, and he has handled 20.9% of the red-zone rushes. Those are solid numbers for a quarterback.

He has converted that into a touchdown in just 3 of 14 games, a 21.4% rate. That, though, is above the implied odds at +410 of 19.6%, and that's while ignoring the one receiving touchdown he had this year, as well. They want to utilize his athleticism in close, and it has paid dividends.

Thanks to those numbers above, I have Williams' fair touchdown odds at +400. It's not a huge value, but I'm still willing to take the plunge.

Williams is much more of a running threat than Jordan Love.

This number is low enough for Love to be a value despite that.

Love has gone over this number in 8 of 14 games (57.1%), and he's averaging 13.7 rushing yards per game. That's up from 5.5 yards last year, showing the impact his injuries had on his rushing volume.

Love tends to run most in close games and losses where they're in deeper need of some juice. He's athletic enough to provide that when called upon. While I do think the Packers are the proper side here, it's still a tight game with everything on the line. That's a good setup to see more mobility from Love again this week.

