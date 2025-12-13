Bulls vs. Pelicans Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 14

Bulls vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Sunday, December 14, 2025

Sunday, December 14, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and Gulf Coast Sports

The Chicago Bulls (10-14) are favored (by 4.5 points) to stop a three-game home losing streak when they host the New Orleans Pelicans (4-22) on Sunday, December 14, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET. The matchup's over/under is set at 243.5.

Bulls vs. Pelicans Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bulls -4.5 243.5 -196 +164

Bulls vs. Pelicans Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bulls win (70.2%)

Bulls vs. Pelicans Betting Trends

The Bulls are 10-13-1 against the spread this season.

The Pelicans have played 26 games, with 16 wins against the spread.

Bulls games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 13 times out of 26 chances this season.

Pelicans games this year have hit the over on 16 of 26 set point totals (61.5%).

Chicago sports a better record against the spread in home games (5-5-1) than it does on the road (5-8-0).

The Bulls have exceeded the over/under less consistently when playing at home, hitting the over in five of 11 home matchups (45.5%). On the road, they have hit the over in eight of 13 games (61.5%).

This year, New Orleans is 10-5-0 at home against the spread (.667 winning percentage). Away, it is 6-5-0 ATS (.545).

Pelicans games have gone above the over/under more often at home (11 times out of 15) than on the road (five of 11) this season.

Bulls Leaders

Josh Giddey's numbers on the season are 20.5 points, 9.4 boards and 9 assists per game, shooting 48% from the field and 40% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.8 made 3-pointers.

Nikola Vucevic is averaging 15.7 points, 3.4 assists and 9.2 rebounds.

Matas Buzelis' numbers on the season are 13.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, shooting 46.9% from the floor and 32.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.5 made treys.

Tre Jones' numbers on the season are 12.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists per contest, shooting 51.7% from the floor.

Ayo Dosunmu is averaging 15.2 points, 2.7 boards and 3.2 assists.

Pelicans Leaders

Trey Murphy III averages 21.2 points for the Pelicans, plus 6.4 boards and 3.6 assists.

Derik Queen averages 13 points, 6.3 boards and 4 assists. He is also draining 50.4% of his shots from the floor.

Saddiq Bey averages 14.3 points, 6 boards and 2.3 assists. He is draining 45.1% of his shots from the field and 34.6% from 3-point range, with 1.8 treys per contest.

The Pelicans are getting 15.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game from Jeremiah Fears.

Per game, Jose Alvarado provides the Pelicans 8.9 points, 2.9 boards and 3.3 assists, plus 1 steal and 0.1 blocks.

