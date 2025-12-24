3 Best NFL Bets and Player Props for Broncos at Chiefs on Christmas Day

Even within a single NFL game, betting markets are abundant.

You've got everything from spreads and totals to touchdown scorers and player props at your disposal. It can be a lot to sort through.

So, which bets stand out on Christmas Day as the Denver Broncos take on the Kansas City Chiefs? Let's dig into FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds to find out.

Broncos at Chiefs Christmas Day Betting Picks

I hate this just as much as you do. It's just hard to ignore a spread this large when the total is 36.5, so I'm willing to take the plunge.

To me, it feels like the market overadjusted in downgrading the Chiefs after last week's debacle. They'll have three practices to get Chris Oladokun prepped to start, and this is a coaching staff I trust in that regard, even if the personnel around Oladokun isn't as good as it typically would be.

It helps that the Broncos are still a team with some warts. They enter Week 17 as numberFire's 11th-ranked offense, and the Chiefs' defense is a respectable 14th. If the Chiefs can do their part on that side of the ball, we won't need a ton out of the offense to cover. The odds of that happening are high enough where I'll take the points despite how miserable it feels.

Imagine not betting Travis Kelce to score in what could be his final game at Arrowhead Stadium. Couldn't be me.

The narrative is mostly a joke as I do think buying into Kelce goes beyond that. They just don't have many difference-making pass-catchers who are healthy with Rashee Rice banged up. Plus, outside of some back-breaking mistakes, Kelce has been effective enough to think he can convert on his volume.

There's also a non-zero chance that the team goes out of its way to get him in the end zone one last time in front of his home fans. Andy Reid has tons of tricked-up non-sense around the goal line, and you can bet some of that will go Kelce's way if they get the chance.

Even without adjusting for the narrative, I have Kelce's fair anytime touchdown odds shorter than +400. That's good enough for me, given it'll be a fun bet to root for.

With Pat Bryant in concussion protocol, there's a good chance that Lil'Jordan Humphrey shifts back into the starting lineup. If that happens, this number will look extremely low.

With Bryant sidelined in Week 15, Humphrey ran a route on 70.3% of the team's drop backs. He earned Bo Nix's trust quickly, too, with four targets, one of which went for a touchdown.

Since rejoining the Broncos, Humphrey is at 1.53 yards per route run and is earning a target on 19.6% of his routes. Given the likely expanded role without Bryant, I'm willing to take Humphrey for a spin.

