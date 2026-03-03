2 Best Bets and Player Props for 76ers vs. Spurs

Even within a single game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the Philadelphia 76ers face the San Antonio Spurs?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds and NBA player props, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes from the NBA's official injury report.

Spurs vs. 76ers Props and Best Bets

The Spurs put up a stinker in a national-TV game on Sunday in a loss at the New York Knicks, I think San Antonio will be extra motivated from the get go tonight.

The loss at New York snapped a 10-game win streak, and it's not just that the Spurs loss -- it's that they were beaten by 25 in a showcase game.

Well, they get another crack at another nationally televised game today at the Sixers, and I think the Spurs will be looking to make a statement.

But my reasons for liking this bet aren't all motivation based. The Spurs are a dang good first-quarter team. Over the last 15 games, San Antonio is second in first-quarter net rating (+15.8) while Philly is 11th (+5.7).

The Spurs have also made a habit out of getting out to a lead on the road as they sit second in road first-quarter net rating this season (+11.4).

The 76ers have been getting pulverized on the glass lately with Joel Embiid in and out of action.

Enter Victor Wembanyama.

Over the last seven games, the Sixers are permitting the most rebounds per night to centers (18.4). They allowed 17 boards to Neemias Queta last time out, and they gave up 14 rebounds to Bam Adebayo the game before that.

For the season, Wemby is averaging 11.2 rebounds per night. But he's pulled down at least 12 rebounds in three of his past five games, averaging 12.2 boards per game in that stretch, and the matchup against Philly should help his rebounding output tonight.

