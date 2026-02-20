Indiana at Purdue Prediction, Picks and Best Bets

The college basketball season is rolling along, giving us plentiful betting options with so many teams in action each day.

Fortunately, we have abundant tools available that can aid our chances of finding good betting value. Bart Torvik and KenPom are excellent sources that give insights into team-level efficiency, and Sports Reference provides a wide range of useful team stats, as well.

Let's check out FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball odds to find the best bets and player props for IU at Purdue, which tips at 8 p.m. ET.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

IU vs. Purdue Prediction and Picks

Indiana doesn't have many answers for Purdue's size, and I think that sets the stage for Trey Kaufman-Renn to have a monster game in his final Mackey outing versus the Hoosiers.

Indiana is an undersized team, and while they've mostly held their own decently well on the glass this year, they'll be up against it today. The Hoosiers had a similar type of matchup last time out at Illinois and got nuked on the glass, with the Illini out-rebounding Indiana 36-22, including a 15-2 edge in offensive rebounds.

When IU and Purdue played at Assembly Hall this campaign, Purdue totaled a 30.0% offensive rebound rate and out-rebounded IU 32-26.

It's not just rebounding, though, as Indiana doesn't really have a big to match up with TKR one on one. In said first meeting, Kaufman-Renn went off for 23 points on 9-for-14 shooting but had an outlier game of only three boards.

I think TKR -- who is listed at -132 odds to go over 9.5 rebounds -- is capable of a similar type of scoring night tonight, and he's averaging an eye-popping 12.2 rebounds per game in the five games since the aforementioned first clash with IU.

Purdue's Big Ten title hopes ended on Tuesday with a home loss to Michigan. What better way to get that bad taste out of their mouths than to run their biggest rival out of the gym?

I think the Boilers come out with their hair on fire tonight, and I don't think IU has the horses to slow down this Purdue attack.

While it feels like Purdue has underwhelmed a bit this season, they're still a very good team -- especially on offense. KenPom ranks Purdue second in adjusted offense, and it took the Boilers shooting a putrid 8 of 15 from the free-throw line -- with 10 turnovers mixed in -- for Indiana to keep Purdue's offense in check in the first meeting.

Purdue just scored 80 on Michigan, the best D in the country (per KenPom), and they've poured in at least 79 points in eight of their past nine home games. I like them to come out hot tonight, and the Boilers' size advantage could lead to several second-chance opportunities.

