3 Best NFL Bets and Player Props for Ravens at Packers, Week 17

Even within a single NFL game, betting markets are abundant.

You've got everything from spreads and totals to touchdown scorers and player props at your disposal. It can be a lot to sort through.

So, which bets stand out Saturday as the Baltimore Ravens take on the Green Bay Packers? Let's dig into FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds to find out.

Ravens at Packers NFL Betting Picks

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Luke Musgrave +500

Luke Musgrave has been a diving-catch merchant the past month, and his role could expand in Week 17. Even with uncertainty at quarterback for the Packers, Musgrave is worth a look.

In the games since Tucker Kraft's injury, Musgrave has run a route on just 47.8% of the team's routes. A lot of that is because John FitzPatrick and Josh Whyle were also mixing in.

FitzPatrick, though, tore his Achilles' last week, helping boost Musgrave's route rate to 67.7%. That could come down with Whyle back from a concussion, but he has been third in the pecking order behind Musgrave and FitzPatrick. Musgrave should finally be the unquestioned top tight end.

Musgrave is averaging 1.69 yards per route run with a target on 22.1% of his routes since Kraft's injury. After upping his role without FitzPatrick, I have Musgrave's fair anytime touchdown odds at +400, making him a great value at +500.

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Rashod Bateman +850

It's probably dumb to like two pass-catchers to score in a game where the total is 40.5 and both teams could be rolling out backup quarterbacks. But even accounting for those issues, I'm still showing value in both Musgrave and Rashod Bateman due to how long their odds are.

Bateman has missed three of the past six games due to a pair of ankle injuries. In the three games he has played, he's averaging just 7.7 yards per game. It ain't great.

The overall role is still there, though. Bateman has run a route on 73.5% of the drop backs, second on the team behind Zay Flowers. Bateman's catch rate over expected is -30.3%, so there has been production left on the field.

Tyler Huntley has been respectable enough where we don't need to abandon the Ravens entirely. Even with Huntley in, my model has their team total at 19.0. Bateman's on the field enough where I have his fair touchdown odds at +560, meaning he's still a longshot to score but more likely to do so than the market implies.

Derrick Henry - Rush Attempts Derrick Henry Over

With Lamar Jackson sidelined in a must-win game, we should be expecting a boatload of Derrick Henry here.

In the three games Jackson has missed this year, Henry has had 15, 24, and 21 carries. The 15-carry output came in a game the Ravens lost by 34 (though that's certainly in the range of outcomes again).

Even since Jackson's return, Henry has been a focal point. He's averaging 17.8 carries per game in that stretch and has gone over 16.5 in 6 of 8 games. That does include last week where Henry was inexplicably shelved for the final two drives.

The Ravens can't afford to conserve Henry here. The Packers will know what's coming, which is why I'm riding with the attempt market rather than the yardage, but Henry's worth buying into one way or another.

