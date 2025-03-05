3 Best NBA Bets and Predictions for Wednesday 3/5/25

The 82-game NBA regular season offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. The Association features 1,230 regular season games, which can make sifting through the odds an overwhelming task.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

Today's Best NBA Betting Picks

Utah Jazz at Washington Wizards

The injury report is brutal for the Utah Jazz as Lauri Markkanen (back), Jordan Clarkson (plantar fasciitis), Collin Sexton (ankle), John Collins (back), and Walker Kessler (rest) will all be absent. That makes up Utah's top three scorers and five of its six leading scorers. Markkanen leads the team with 19.3 points per game (PPG) while Kessler leads at 12.1 rebounds per game (RPG).

The Jazz are already 15-46 as one of the league's worst teams. Tonight will likely be a performance Utah wants to quickly forget. Fortunately, it could still be competitive as the Jazz will visit the Washington Wizards -- who carry an 11-49 record. The Wizards also have their own injury concerns, including Jordan Poole (elbow) and Malcolm Brogdon (ankle) out while Kyshawn George (jaw) and Richaun Holmes are questionable.

With both teams in the bottom 10 of offensive rating paired with a load of injuries, tonight could be brick city. I'd especially like to focus on Utah's 112.5-point total.

The Jazz have been under 113 points in three of their last five. Washington's defense has struggled against the three by allowing the fourth-most makes and seventh-most attempts per game. According to Dunks & Threes, the Wizards cede the 16th-lowest three-point shot distribution compared to the 9th-lowest mark around the rim. Due to injuries, Utah will be without two of its three leaders in three-point attempts per game, though. While the Jazz total 14.0 made threes per game (ninth-most), we should expect this to dip without key shooters.

When it comes to attacking the rim, Utah logs the 11th-fewest points in the paint per game paired with 4th-lowest shot distribution around the rim. Plus, the Jazz are virtually without their entire frontcourt rotation as Markkanen, Collins, and Kessler are all out.

Utah will be without five major contributors. I have a hard time trusting this offense at all, especially with key three-point shooters out. Give me the Jazz to go under their total.

Oklahoma City Thunder at Memphis Grizzlies

Long injury reports for nearly every game is unavoidable this time of year. This often puts me on unders, especially when the lines do not seem to be adjusting enough for injuries at times. The Oklahoma City Thunder facing off with the Memphis Grizzlies is yet another case.

Injuries mostly pertain to the Grizzlies, for they will be without Jaren Jackson Jr. (ankle) while Ja Morant (shoulder) and Santi Aldama (calf) are questionable. This line is likely leaning on the pace of play as Memphis leads the Association for the quickest pace while Oklahoma City ranks sixth. Plus, both teams are in the top three of field goal attempts per game.

The Thunder average the eight-most made threes and ninth-most attempts three per game, and the Grizz surrender the eighth-most three-point makes and fifth-most three-point attempts per contest. Oklahoma City should put up plenty of points, especially with Jackson not guarding the rim.

However, I am concerned about Memphis' ability to score in this one. The Thunder boast the NBA's best defensive rating, limiting opposing teams to the fewest points in the paint per game. The Grizzlies typically lean on attacking the rim by logging the 2nd-most points in the paint per contest compared to the shooting the 14th-most most triples per game.

Over the last three games, Memphis has shot under 30.0% from deep in two contests. No Jackson and Morant would further harm the Grizzlies' chances of getting to the rim. DRatings' projections have Memphis scoring 118.1 points while MasseyRatings is as 118 points.

Detroit Pistons at Los Angeles Clippers

Stop me if you've heard this one: another team will be without some key players as Norman Powell (hamstring) and Kawhi Leonard (rest) are unable to go tonight. However, the Los Angeles Clippers still have the tools to make this ugly against the Detroit Pistons.

Led by a 9-1 record over the 10 last games, Detroit is as hot as asphalt on a sunny summer day. The Pistons won 106-97 in a matchups against the Clippers on February 24th. Detroit is logging 123.6 PPG during the 10-game stretch. However, this falls to 111.5 PPG when facing top-five defensive ratings during the span. L.A. checks this box with the league's third-best rating.

The difference in the last matchup was the free throw line. The Pistons shot 36 to the Clippers' 19. Detroit averages the 12th-fewest free throw attempts per game while Los Angeles records the 14th-fewest personal fouls per contest. This isn't something I expect to continue -- regression feels imminent.

Overall, these teams are pretty darn close. Each squad loves to attack the rim, sitting in the top 10 of points in the paint per game. However, each defense has the answer by sitting in the top five of points in the painted allowed per contest. Both offenses can be sloppy by averaging over 15.0 turnovers per game, but each defense is in the top 10 of forced turnovers. On February 24th, Los Angeles posted 17 turnovers compared to Detroit's 16. Even the points in the paint were dead even at 48 apiece.

While we should expect the Pistons to win due to the Clippers' injuries, this should be a close one. DRatings has Detroit winning by only 1.6 points while MasseyRatings actually has L.A. winning by a point.

