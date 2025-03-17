3 Best NBA Bets and Predictions for Monday 3/17/25

The 82-game NBA regular season offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. The Association features 1,230 regular season games, which can make sifting through the odds an overwhelming task.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

Today's Best NBA Betting Picks

Miami Heat at New York Knicks

Neither the Miami Heat nor the New York Knicks operate at torrid paces, with both teams ranking 25th or lower in pace. However, the Heat have surrendered 119-plus points in two of their last three contests, and they are currently amid a seven-game losing streak.

On the other hand, even with Jalen Brunson sidelined for the Knicks, they are still fifth in adjusted offensive rating (117.5) and seventh in effective field-goal percentage (55.8%). New York is also a solid 17-15 to the over when playing at Madison Square Garden this season.

Total Points Miami Heat Mar 17 11:40pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Over the last 10 meetings between the Heat and Knicks, the over has been achieved in 7 of those games, including in the most recent matchup on March 2. Despite Miami and New York not producing points consistently in recent contests, this is a low enough total where I'm willing to take a chance on the over in hopes of a competitive game naturally leading to enough points being scored.

Chicago Bulls at Utah Jazz

At first glance, the impending clash between the Chicago Bulls and Utah Jazz features two teams that are 24th or worse in adjusted defensive rating. Both teams also operate at the seventh or faster pace, which is likely why this contest carries the highest total on the slate.

All that being said, both of these squads are also 19th or worse in adjusted offensive rating, and both teams are dealing with a handful of injuries. The Bulls are expected to be without Lonzo Ball, Ayo Dosunmu, and Josh Giddey, while the Jazz are on the second leg of a back-to-back following absences from Keyonte George and John Collins in Sunday's loss.

Total Points Under Mar 18 1:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Besides not knowing where the scoring is coming from for either team, Chicago is averaging the fourth-most points per game on the road (117.6), but Utah is logging the seventh-fewest points per game at home (111.6). Furthermore, the Bulls are 1-4 to the over this season as a road favorite, and the Jazz are 5-7 to the over in games where they've had zero days of rest.

Memphis Grizzlies at Sacramento Kings

Ja Morant has already been ruled out for the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday ahead of their showdown versus the Sacramento Kings, but the Grizzlies have proven they're capable of securings whenever he's not on the court. Morant has missed 25 games this season, and Memphis has tallied a 15-10 record in those contests.

While Morant won't be available for the Grizzlies, they'll still have Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. to lean on for scoring. Following a rare four-game losing streak, Memphis has won five of their last six contests, while the Kings are on a four-game losing streak of their own entering Monday's matchup.

Along with Memphis showing they can win games regardless of who is active, they're aided by the fact that Sacramento is 20th in adjusted defensive rating (114.7), 25th in effective field-goal percentage allowed (55.4%), and 30th in three-point percentage allowed (38.3%). Considering the narrow spread in this contest, it's also worth noting the Grizzlies are 9-7-1 against the spread (ATS) as road underdogs, and the Kings are 10-13-3 ATS as home favorites.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.