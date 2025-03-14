3 Best NBA Bets and Predictions for Friday 3/14/25

The 82-game NBA regular season offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. The Association features 1,230 regular season games, which can make sifting through the odds an overwhelming task.

Today's Best NBA Betting Picks

Magic at Timberwolves

Yesterday, we suspected the Orlando Magic would cover against the New Orleans Pelicans because the only teams they can beat are ones that don't have a defense. Friday's second leg of a back-to-back against a sixth-ranked Minnesota Timberwolves defense should have Orlando back to their troubled ways.

The Magic have posted an 11-22 record in 2025. The team's 28th-ranked offense has shown little to no life against highly-ranked defenses. In fact, they've gone a telling 0-6 against top-8 defenses this calendar year and lost those games by an average of 17.7 points.

Julius Randle returned to Minnesota's lineup at the start of March and the Wolves haven't lost since. And they aren't just winning, they are dominating. A 20-point win over Denver on Wednesday marked the fifth time they won by at least 15 in the six games since Randle has been back. Moreover, the Wolves have won 11 straight games with Julius in the lineup.

Say what you will about Randle -- I know I have -- but Minnesota is a different team at full health and have zero injuries to report. This should be an easy night for them.

Raptors at Jazz

The Utah Jazz have tanking down to a science. The Toronto Raptors could learn a thing or two.

Toronto's 23-43 record has them out of playoff reach but they are nonetheless still fighting the good fight, winning five of their last six. The Raptors' injury report has been lengthy for quite some time, but RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley will each suit up tonight.

Utah is on a seven-game losing streak and have posted a 6-26 record since January 7th. Simply put -- they are in it to lose right now. John Collins will miss this one with an ankle injury. Perhaps Danny Ainge made that call, as Collins leads the Jazz in net rating by a pretty massive margin and contributes 19.0 points, 2.0 offensive boards, 1.0 block, and 1.0 steal on a nightly basis.

The Raptors won this matchup 118-109 last Friday even with Barrett out of the lineup. He and IQ have their flaws but at least try to get buckets night in and night out.

Utah just got fined $100K for their tanking methods. When a bad team has no desire to improve, it's hard to reason with them being favored in any context, and their opponent for tonight is straight up more talented in their current state.

Kings at Suns

Neither the Sacramento Kings (17th) nor the Phoenix Suns (20th) operate at moving paces, with both ranking outside the top 15. Nonetheless, the market has stamped this matchup with a 232.5 over/under, and I actually think the over is the move.

This contest features a ton of players who are buckets and not known for their shutdown defense, including Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal, Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, and Malik Monk.

Both teams currently rank inside the top 10 on offense. And in 2025, Sacramento (22nd) and Phoenix (27th) have two of the worst defensive ratings in the league.

High three-point volume would help tremendously if we want the over to come in. Luckily, each side ranks in the top 12 of three-point volume allowed and the top 6 of three point makes allowed.

We're looking at a pair of teams that each surrender north of 117.0 points per game this year. Four of Phoenix's last six games came against a top-11 defense while two of Sacramento's last three came against a top-8 defense. I think the scorers on both sides will be happy to finally take advantage of a friendly matchup.

