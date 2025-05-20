3 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Timberwolves vs. Thunder in Game 1

The NBA playoffs are here, and even within a single game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the Minnesota Timberwolves face the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 1 of the Western Conference Playoffs?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Timberwolves at Thunder Game 1 Betting Picks

Oklahoma City will host Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals just two days removed from Sunday's Game 7 against the Denver Nuggets. The Timberwolves have been waiting to meet their opponent for nearly a week, and I like their chances to set the tone in what should be a competitive series.

Minnesota's depth strikes the perfect balance. They have two strong defensive guards in Jaden McDaniels and Nickeil Alexander-Walker, both of whom have shown more offensive pop this postseason than last. Those two will help challenge Shai Gilgeous-Alexander while Rudy Gobert and Naz Reid give the Wolves options to counter OKC's double-big attack.

And then there's Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle -- arguably the top-performing Nos. 1 and 2 options these playoffs.

Oklahoma City enjoys even more depth, but running with a 10-player rotation isn't always all that it's cracked up to be. It will require plenty of decision-making from head coach Mark Daigneault in this one, which could hurt them in the short term despite depth being a major plus in the long term for this series.

OKC and Minnesota went 2-2 against each other in the regular season, and the T-Wolves won the point differential (+3) battle by a hair. After losing at the Western Conference Finals stage in 2024, Minnesota should be ready from the jump tonight, leading me to back them at +7.5.

Ant-Man is averaging 40.4 combined points, rebounds, and assists (PRA) this postseason.

Even though his shooting efficiency is down from the regular season, he's exceeded 37.5 PRA in 7 out of 10 games.

He averaged 41.2 PRA in last year's Western Conference Finals -- surpassing 37.5 PRA in all but one game -- and I'm expecting similar output this go around.

The Thunder played at the fifth-fastest pace (100.9) in the regular season and have upped the tempo even more this postseason (101.2; second-fastest). Minnesota has been bogged down in slow-paced affairs against the Lakers and Warriors, but Edwards earned 39, 41, and 45 PRA in the top-three pace games in that span. A faster game figures to benefit his counting stats, and it doesn't hurt that Edwards flashed stellar road shooting splits (47.2% FG% and 42.9% 3P%) this season.

Our NBA projections forecast Edwards to tally 39.2 PRA in Game 1.

We have found value in backing Luguentz Dort at home during these playoffs, and tonight is no exception.

Dort averaged 2.9 made threes on a 44.6% three-point percentage at home this season.

Including the playoffs, he's drained at least three three-pointers in 59.5% of home games -- way up from the 35.7% implied probability on these +180 odds.

He's been a total flamethrower down the stretch, averaging 3.7 made threes across his last 13 home games. Dort made at least three trios in 10 of those 13 contests. At these odds, we can find value in supporting the hot hand at home.

You can also check out our latest 2025 NBA Playoffs printable bracket, which includes the seeding and matchups for each conference.

