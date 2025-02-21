3 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Knicks at Cavaliers

Even within a single NBA game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the New York Knicks face the Cleveland Cavaliers?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Knicks at Cavaliers Betting Picks

The Cavs (45-10) and Knicks (37-18) -- the current first and third seeds, respectively, in the East -- will meet up for a nationally televised game.

Both of these clubs played last night, but we have more reasons to be concerned about how that could affect New York this evening.

On Thursday, the Cavs won a soft matchup against the Brooklyn Nets in a game where all of their starters played 30 minutes or less. Cleveland has no key injuries to report for tonight.

The Knicks, meanwhile, are coming off a gritty overtime win against the Chicago Bulls. Their starters logged 38, 42, 43, 44, and 46 minutes and will now travel to play the best team in the conference. To make matters worse, Josh Hart (knee) will miss his second straight game, and OG Anunoby (foot) is at risk of sitting out again, too.

With this in mind, I like Cleveland's chances to cover.

Cleveland has won four of their last five home games by at least 19 points. In fact, 20 of their 25 home wins have been won by double-digits. It's easy for the Cavs to balloon a lead with the team ranking fourth in three-point volume and seventh in pace. The Knicks fare 27th in three-point volume and 23rd in pace.

I like the Knicks but don't see them staying in this one when they'll have to lean heavily on reserves such as Cameron Payne and Landry Shamet.

Last night, Mikal Bridges tallied 13 points, 10 rebounds, and 5 assists -- good for 28 PRA. With Hart out and Anunoby's status shaky, we can look for Bridges to put up those kind of numbers again.

Mikal averages 22.8 PRA per 36 minutes. When Hart is off the floor, Bridges nets 24.0 PRA per 36 minutes. And when Hart and Anunoby are off the court, Bridges accumulates 25.3 PRA per 36 minutes.

That's encouraging given Bridges averages a league-leading 38.3 minutes per game.

To add, the Cavs let up the ninth-most spot-up shot attempts in the NBA. Bridges, meanwhile, shoots the sixth-most (tied) spot-up field goal attempts in the league. Earlier this season, we saw Bridges total 28 PRA against the Cavs despite Hart and Anunoby combining for 23 field goal attempts.

Our NBA projections expect Bridges to record 25.9 PRA this time around.

De'Andre Hunter is averaging 3.0 made threes per game and has drained at least three triples in 55.0% of games this season. These +190 odds imply only a 34.5% probability.

Hunter has been money since joining the Cavs. He's gone a combined 9 for 17 from deep (52.9% 3P%) through three games, making at least three trios in two of those contests.

The Knicks are a good matchup for him as they let up the 10th-most made threes to opposing forwards.

Hunter has played 17 games against teams that rank in the top 12 of most made threes allowed to his position. In this split, he averaged 2.8 threes and drained at least four three-pointers at a 52.9% rate. That includes two games against the Knicks in which Hunter went 4 for 5 and 4 for 7 from downtown.

