3 Best MLB Strikeout Prop Bets for Tuesday 5/6/25

Today's Best MLB K Props

In tonight's battle between the Pittsburgh Pirates and St. Louis Cardinals, the crowd will get to watch a young former first-round pick who is showing signs of becoming an ace early in 2025.

They'll also get to watch Paul Skenes.

That's not to downplay Skenes, either, who has lived up to the hype. It's just an endorsement of how good Matthew Liberatore has looked in his first six starts.

In those, Liberatore's expected ERA is 2.94, thanks in part to his ability to keep the ball out of the air. But his strikeout rate is also decent at 22.6%, a mark largely supported by his 10.5% swinging-strike rate.

Even in longer stints than what he was doing last year, Liberatore has continued to lean heavily on his slider, which has generated a 37.5% whiff rate, according to Baseball Savant. His curveball has also helped hold righties in check, and he's starting to increase the usage on that, as well.

The Pirates are a high-strikeout team against lefties, as Liberatore showed back on April 7th. He got seven strikeouts on the road there, one of three times he has gotten six-plus. With this matchup in St. Louis, I like Liberatore's odds to hit that mark yet again.

For as good as the Seattle Mariners' offense has been overall, they're still struggling a bit against lefties. That opens the door for an over with Jeffrey Springs.

Across 311 plate appearances this year, the Mariners' active roster has a 25.7% strikeout rate against lefties. As we expand the sample to include last year's data, they're still above average at 23.0%. My model leans on the latter number, so even as we expect some regression toward the mean, I'm still seeing value in the over.

It's worth noting that Springs has gotten to this mark just once so far this year, and it came in his first start of the season. That start, though, was against this very same offense when Springs racked up nine strikeouts across six shutout innings. Pitchers projected in the range where I have Springs tonight have gone over 4.5 strikeouts 56.4% of the time, giving us plenty of wiggle room to buy in despite his low totals since that game.

With Pablo Lopez at home and looking like his old self again, I'm comfortable laying -132 on his over tonight.

Lopez through five starts holds a 2.89 expected ERA. That's due to both improved batted-ball suppression but also high-quality plate-discipline skills. He has just a 3.6% walk rate to go with his 23.2% strikeout rate.

That 23.2% strikeout rate alone won't get you to lay -132 on over 5.5, but the lack of walks allow Lopez to be efficient with his pitches and get deep in games. That's how he has six-plus strikeouts in three of five starts despite leaving one early due to injury and reduced early-season pitch counts.

The Baltimore Orioles boast a 23.3% strikeout rate against righties, pushing Lopez's projection even a bit higher. Pitchers projected in this range for me have gone over 5.5 strikeouts 59.5% of the time, clearing the implied odds of 56.9% at -132.

