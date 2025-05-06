3 Best MLB Player Prop Bets for Tuesday 5/6/25

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of prop markets at your fingertips, from home runs to strikeouts and much more.

Utilizing our MLB projections as a guide, here are some MLB player props bets that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and MLB player projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. Also, the weather may be an issue in some locations. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Best MLB Player Props Today

Vinnie Pasquantino is generating a .259 ISO and 58.1% fly-ball rate across the last 14 days. His strikeout (19.6%) and walk rate (3.6%) are down in this span, too, which has allowed him to knock in six RBIs in as many games.

He leads the Kansas City Royals in home runs (6) and RBIs (22) this season. Can he continue to lead the way in a soft matchup against Sean Burke?

To Record an RBI To Record an RBI Vinnie Pasquantino +125 View more odds in Sportsbook

Burke has posted a 4.91 ERA and 4.82 SIERA through 33.0 frames. More concerning, his 7.52 xERA imply he is due for even more damage. The righty has given up a 52.5% fly-ball rate and 1.88 home runs per nine innings to left-handed hitters, putting Pasquantino in position to thrive batting in the third spot.

Our MLB projections expect Pasquantino to log 0.74 RBIs in this matchup.

Byron Buxton has gone 8 for 22 at the plate (.364 BA) against left-handers this season with one triple, two home runs, and a .364 ISO.

He's yet to walk against this handedness. In fact, Buxton carries the sixth-lowest walk rate (3.7%) among MLB players who have logged at least 130 plate appearances.

The hit machine figures to keep it up in a friendly matchup against the left-handed Cade Povich.

To Record 2+ Total Bases To Record 2+ Total Bases Byron Buxton -130 View more odds in Sportsbook

Povich has struggled to the tune of a 5.16 ERA, 6.08 SIERA, and tame 18.7% K% this season. He's allowed righties to churn out a .344 BA, .591 SLG, and 2.49 home runs per nine innings through 21 2/3 innings against him. The southpaw has coughed up six bombs across his last 17 2/3 innings, proving momentum isn't on his side heading into this one.

This is an awesome matchup for Buxton, so I'd consider backing him to record at least two hits at +220 odds.

To Record 2+ Hits To Record 2+ Hits Byron Buxton +195 View more odds in Sportsbook

Buxton has tallied at least two hits in 40.0% of his full games this year, but these +220 odds imply only a 31.3% probability. I feel a lot better targeting him in this kind of market knowing he typically fades walks.

Nathan Eovaldi returns to his former stomping grounds tonight -- vintage as ever, at that.

The 35-year-old sports a 2.11 ERA, 2.40 xFIP, 2.45 SIERA (second-best in MLB), and a ferocious 28.2% K% heading into the night.

A date with the Boston Red Sox -- a group that strikes out at a 23.7% rate versus righties (fourth-highest in MLB) -- should prove fruitful.

Nathan Eovaldi - Alt Strikeouts Nathan Eovaldi - Alt Strikeouts Nathan Eovaldi 7+ Strikeouts +172 View more odds in Sportsbook

Eovaldi has earned at least seven strikeouts in five out of seven starts this year. Here's a look at his K output in games against teams that strike out at a 22.0% rate or higher against northpaws: 7, 7, 8, and 9 Ks. That nine-strikeout outing came against the Red Sox in Eovaldi's 2025 debut, and it won't be as easy to face this batting order a second time. But with +152 odds available, I'm good to go there.

Get a 50% Profit Boost Token for a “To Hit a Home Run” wager on any MLB game(s) taking place on May 6th! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which player props stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.