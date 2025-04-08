3 Best MLB Player Prop Bets for Tuesday 4/8/25

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of prop markets at your fingertips, from home runs to strikeouts and much more.

Utilizing our MLB projections as a guide, here are some MLB player props bets that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and MLB player projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. Also, the weather may be an issue in some locations. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Best MLB Player Props Today

Jackson Chourio has one of the hottest bats in baseball heading into Tuesday.

He chucked two home runs his last time out to extend his hit streak to nine games. He's also logged 9 RBIs through 10 games. A date with Kyle Freeland at the hitter friendly Coors Field awaits, so I'll proceed accordingly.

Freeland posted a 5.11 xERA, 4.47 SIERA, and only a 17.3% strikeout rate through 21 starts a season ago. He coughed up a massive 1.75 home runs per nine innings, 10.6% barrel rate, 39.9% fly-ball rate, and a mere 5.3% walk rate in 2024, too.

Chourio is primed to hit for contact in this one. He sports a 10.0% barrel rate, 43.3% fly-ball rate, and .295 ISO on the season. Versus left-handers, he's generating a 46.2% fly-ball rate, 216 wRC+, and a .450 ISO. While he's been afforded only 20 at bats against lefties so far, that hasn't stopped him from logging three doubles, two dingers, and six RBIs.

I'll call out Chourio's home run prop, too, which can be found at +430 odds.

2025 has been kind to Brandon Lowe. He comes into the night with strong contact marks, including a 17.9% barrel rate, 39.3% fly-ball rate, and .250 ISO.

The lefty has scorched right-handers for 10 hits in 27 at bats (.370 BA), including three home runs and eight RBIs. A matchup with the veteran Kyle Hendricks could lead to his ninth RBI of the season.

Hendricks allowed seven hits and one home run in his Angels debut but limited the damage to just two runs. He's coming off a 5.92 ERA season -- one where he surrendered a .370 wOBA, .488 SLG, and 1.85 home runs per nine innings to lefties.

Lowe has a healthy matchup advantage in this one and has maintained at least a .220 ISO, 120 wRC+, and .460 SLG versus righties in each of his prior two seasons. I like his chances to bat in another run tonight.

Can Gunnar Henderson hit his first home run of the season off Merrill Kelly tonight?

He's played just four games this year and finally found some mojo last night after going 2-for-4 at the plate with one double. In 2024, he mashed righties with a .291 BA, .553 SLG, and 162 wRC+. He also maintained a strong .262 ISO against this handedness.

Can the right-handed Kelly help him out tonight?

Kelly coughed up three home runs, nine hits, and nine runs in just 3 2/3 IP his last time out. In all fairness, that game came against a boisterous New York Yankees lineup, but Kelly can nonetheless serve as a launching pad to any power hitter.

A season ago, he let up a 37.3% fly-ball rate and 1.42 home runs per nine innings to lefties. We've already seen him give up six extra-base hits to lefties this season. With that, I want to shoot a little higher than simply two bases for Henderson. His home run prop comes at +440 odds.

