3 Best MLB Player Prop Bets for Monday 6/9/25

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of prop markets at your fingertips, from home runs to strikeouts and much more.

Utilizing our MLB projections as a guide, here are some MLB player props that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and MLB player projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. Also, the weather may be an issue in some locations. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Best MLB Player Props Today

The Boston Red Sox are showing signs of life after posting 38 runs across their last four games. Heading into a three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays, can Rafael Devers help the offense stay hot?

Devers is generating a 12.5% barrel rate, .307 ISO, and 198 wRC+ across the past 30 days. For the season, he's logged 57 RBIs through 67 games, notching at least one in 47.8% of contests. These +145 odds imply only a 40.8% probability.

To Record An RBI To Record An RBI Rafael Devers +135 View more odds in Sportsbook

He'll draw a matchup against the right-handed Shane Baz. Baz has given up at least one home run in 10 of 12 starts, including eight long balls across his last five outings. He coughs up a 41.7% fly-ball rate and 1.37 home runs per nine innings to left-handed hitters.

Devers, meanwhile, is smashing righties to the tune of a .278 ISO, .544 SLG, 46.6% fly-ball rate, and 160 wRC+. Our MLB projections forecast him to tally 0.82 RBIs tonight -- good for the fourth-most on Monday's main slate.

The Arizona Diamondbacks will face Emerson Hancock of the Seattle Mariners tonight.

Hancock comes in with a 5.19 ERA, 5.19 xERA, 4.40 SIERA, 17.5% strikeout rate, and allows a meaty 1.61 home runs per nine innings. As a result, Corbin Carroll and Ketel Marte are top targets in the batter props market, but I want to look further to Arizona's RBI leader.

To Record An RBI To Record An RBI Eugenio Suarez +140 View more odds in Sportsbook

Suarez leads the way with 48 RBIs and has hit one in 45.7% of games since the start of May. Across the past 30 days, Suarez is generating a .276 ISO, 131 wRC+, and 47.8% fly-ball rate.

The righty shows reverse splits and has logged a .307 ISO, .575 SLG, 48.1% fly-ball rate, and 149 wRC+ against his handedness this season. Hancock, meanwhile, has surrendered a .316 BA to right-handed hitters.

Batting fifth behind key members such as Carroll and Marte, Suarez to bat in a run is my favorite way to bet this one.

Nick Pivetta has recorded over 17.5 outs in 8 out of 12 starts this season, including his last four straight. His odds to do so tonight come at -106 since he'll be tasked with handling the mighty Los Angeles Dodgers, though I'm not opposed to going there.

Nick Pivetta Outs Recorded Los Angeles Dodgers Jun 10 1:41am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Dodgers are arguably the top offense in baseball, though they rank outside the top 5 in many of the major stat categories on the road, including wRC+ (107; 7th).

Meanwhile, the pitcher-friendly Petco Park has helped Pivetta sustain a 1.69 ERA, 2.50 xFIP, 0.67 WHIP, and a 33.1% strikeout rate on his home turf. It's hard to find splits any prettier than that, so it's no wonder Pivetta has tossed at least six frames in all but one of six home outings.

It helps that he's holding lefties to a .193 BA, .244 wOBA, and 0.54 HR/9, which should aid in limiting the Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman attack.

While it's totally understandable to be afraid of the Dodgers, we can find value in backing a valiant, par-for-course home outing for Pivetta.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which player props stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.