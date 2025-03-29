3 Best MLB Bets, Player Props, and Home Run Picks for Saturday 3/29/25

In a given MLB slate, you've got tons of markets to dig through, from totals to home runs and strikeout props.

Which bets stand out for today's games?

Below, I'm going to run through my favorite bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds. You can get additional insights from our daily MLB player prop projections.

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Today's Best MLB Bets, Player Props, and Home Run Picks

San Francisco Giants at Cincinnati Reds

The Cincinnati Reds dropped their Opening Day tilt, but they've got a wonderful opportunity to get back on track Saturday.

Cincy's strong rotation sends Nick Lodolo to the mound, who has posted a sub-3.80 skill-interactive ERA (SIERA) and 9.5 K/9 or better in his first two significant seasons with the club. He's also made just 28 total starts due to injury.

He represents an advantage over Justin Verlander. Verlander, now 42, opens another new tenure with another new team at one of baseball's worst parks for pitchers. Verlander's 4.80 SIERA and 18.7% K rate were flat ineffective last season, and he won't have the San Francisco Giants' home park as a crutch today.

In terms of offensive splits, the Reds (.700 OPS vs. righties in 2024) and Giants (.740 vs. lefties) are comparable enough to back the Reds' pitching edge.

Cleveland Guardians at Kansas City Royals

The unfortunate truth of a new baseball campaign are risers and fallers on the mound. I've penciled in Seth Lugo to pull back from a career-best campaign.

Lugo's spring training for the Kansas City Royals was a bit worrisome. He had a 4.93 xFIP and gave up a 46.2% flyball rate, which are among the reasons he struggled to allow 1.50 HR/9. Lugo's great improvement in 2024 was his first season as a starter below 1.00 HR/9, but regression to the mean seemed to start in exhibition warmups.

At MLB's fourth-best park for hitters, Jose Ramirez can take advantage if he's off his game. Against righties, Ramirez dazzled in 2024 with power numbers including a .480 SLG, .226 ISO, 25 home runs across 503 plate appearances.

The Royals also had the sixth-highest bullpen xFIP last season (4.29) to provide hope for quality at-bats when Lugo departs.

FanDuel Research's MLB player prop projections expect 0.33 home runs from him on Saturday. That's closer to +256 implied for a bomb.

Pittsburgh Pirates at Miami Marlins

Projected to hit second, this line makes no sense for Miami Marlins outfielder Dane Myers.

After facing consecutive tough Pittsburgh Pirates righties to open the year, Myers can show what he does best today. Expect this entire Miami offense to function better against lefties if he can maintain his numbers from 66 plate appearances (PAs) a year ago, including a .281 batting average, .857 OPS, and .228 ISO.

Most importantly above all for this prop, his walk rate was just 6.1%.

Myers faces a weak southpaw today, too. Bailey Falter has posted consecutive SIERAs above 4.65, and a sub-18.5% strikeout rate in both campaigns shows he'll allow balls in play. Falter's own manageable walk rate (7.6%) also helps the argument for a bases prop.

FDR's projections expect 1.65 total median bases from Myers, meaning we'd have expected to see this prop closer to +103.

