3 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for Monday 3/3/25

The college basketball season is rolling along, giving us plentiful betting options with so many teams in action each day.

Fortunately, we have abundant tools available that can aid our chances of finding good betting value. Bart Torvik and KenPom are excellent sources that give insights into team-level efficiency, and Sports Reference provides a wide range of useful team stats, as well.

Let's check out FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball odds and select some of the best bets of the day by utilizing the mentioned tools.

Today's Best College Basketball Betting Picks

Wake Forest at Duke

Wake Forest hits the road for a date with the No. 2 Duke Blue Devils tonight. If it's anything like their first meeting, we should be in for a slugfest. Duke won that first matchup, 63-56, though both sides shot less than 40% from the floor.

Considering both Wake and Duke are top-50 nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency and outside the top 150 in adjusted tempo, another low-scoring contest is certainly in the cards tonight. That makes under 144.5 total points my best bet for Wake Forest-Duke.

If we were only looking at Wake Forest's offense versus the Blue Devils' defense, this under would be a no-brainer. Duke is up to 4th in adjusted defense, and they've held ACC opponents to a league-low 62.5 points per game. They lead the conference in effective field goal percentage (eFG%) allowed and have permitted more than 70 points just three times in 17 ACC games.

Duke matches up well with the Demon Deacons, too. Their ACC foes have gotten just 38% of points inside the paint and 16% from the free-throw line against them -- both 4th-lowest in the conference and well-below the conference averages (42%; 19%). Wake, with their 137th-ranked adjusted offense, has scored 46% of their points inside and 23% from the charity stripe -- second and first in the ACC.

Even with that, Wake Forest is right at the conference average in scoring (73.0 PPG). For the season, they've averaged a mere 58.5 points per contest in six games against top-25 defenses.

In theory, the unit that causes the most worry for the under is Duke's offense. The Blue Devils are 2nd nationally in adjusted offense, and they lead the ACC in scoring (84.1 PPG). But Wake Forest notably held them to 63 points in that first matchup -- by far Duke's fewest points in league play.

That may not be an anomaly, either. The Demon Deacons are a solid 45th in adjusted defense, and they're fourth in the ACC in scoring defense (70.4 PPG).

Duke is averaging 76.6 points against top-50 defenses this season, but they've been held under 75 in five of eight such matchups.

KenPom, Bart Torvik, and Haslametrics all have this game projected for 141 or fewer total points. At -105 odds to go under 144.5, we're getting value in a line we've already seen happen between Wake Forest and Duke.

UCLA at Northwestern

UCLA visits Northwestern tonight in a game featuring an ugly 131.5-point total. Though the Bruins are 17th nationally in adjusted defense, we shouldn't shy away from the Wildcats' points props. With Northwestern now down two of their three leading scorers, their usage is incredibly streamlined. Nick Martinelli figures to soak up the majority of their shot attempts, but I'm more interested in No. 2 option Ty Berry.

Berry remains a streaky scorer, but he's averaged north of 15 points and a near-20% usage rate in six games since Jalen Leech suffered a season-ending injury. He's attempted 6.8 threes on 39% shooting during that stretch, so I do see value in his +102 odds for 3+ made threes tonight.

The senior guard is averaging 2.2 threes per game this season, shooting 38.6% from distance after posting a 43.3% 3P% in 2024. He's upped the ante in Big Ten play, hoisting 6.4 threes per game.

Now, Berry's only made 3 threes in a third of his conference games, but we've seen him light it up from distance on numerous occasions. He's made at least 4 threes five times in 18 league games, with three of those coming at home. That's been an ongoing trend for Berry; he's averaging 6.2 three-point attempts and shooting 41.4% from three at home this season, compared to 5.0 attempts and 32.7% on the road.

UCLA's a better-than-you'd-think matchup for triples, too. Though they're second in the conference for scoring defense, the Bruins have allowed the fifth-most made threes per game in the Big Ten. They're 337th nationally in three-point attempt rate allowed.

That sets Berry up for a busy night from deep, and it shows value in his +102 odds for 3+ made threes. Given how often he's gone nuclear from beyond the arc at home, I think we can consider an alt. line here, too. Ty Berry 4+ made threes carries +240 odds on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Wichita State at North Texas

North Texas is only a 7.5-point favorite at home against Wichita State -- the same Shockers team they beat by 4 on the road in January. On the heels of a five-game win streak, the Mean Green are in a nice spot to cover in tonight's rematch.

North Texas has been the second-best team in the AAC this season, right behind No. 16 Memphis. The Mean Green are up to 59th on KenPom thanks in large part to their ferocious defense. They rank 30th nationally in adjusted defense and lead the American in scoring defense (60.7 PPG). That's helped them amass a 12-3 conference record, including a 6-1 mark at home. Of their seven home games, five have resulted in wins by at least 8 points.

Wichita State, meanwhile, is just 7-8 in conference play and ranked 127th on KenPom. They've struggled on the road in the AAC, going 3-4 with a pair of losses by 8 or more points. The Shockers are 165th nationally in adjusted offense and have the third-worst eFG% in the conference.

As you'd expect, Wichita State hasn't fared well against the top defenses on their schedule. Including their 4-point January loss to North Texas, the Shockers are 2-3 with a -5 average point differential against top-50 defenses this season. Two of those losses came by 8 or more points.

KenPom, Torvik, and Haslam all have North Texas projected to win by double-digits. Considering how good the Mean Green have been at home, I'm happy to buy into those projections and back them to cover -7.5 at -110 odds on FanDuel Sportsbook.

