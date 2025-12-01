NHL
Flyers vs Penguins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 1
The NHL's Monday schedule includes the Philadelphia Flyers facing the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Flyers vs Penguins Game Info
- Philadelphia Flyers (14-7-3) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (12-7-5)
- Date: Monday, December 1, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: NHL Network
Flyers vs Penguins Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Flyers (-140)
|Penguins (+116)
|5.5
|Flyers (-1.5)
Flyers vs Penguins Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Flyers win (55.2%)
Flyers vs Penguins Puck Line
- The Flyers are favored by 1.5 goals against the Penguins. The Flyers are +172 to cover the spread, while the Penguins are -215.
Flyers vs Penguins Over/Under
- The over/under for Flyers-Penguins on Dec. 1 is 5.5. The over is -128, and the under is +104.
Flyers vs Penguins Moneyline
- Philadelphia is the favorite, -140 on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a +116 underdog on the road.