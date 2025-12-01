Flyers vs Penguins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 1

The NHL's Monday schedule includes the Philadelphia Flyers facing the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Flyers vs Penguins Game Info

Philadelphia Flyers (14-7-3) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (12-7-5)

Date: Monday, December 1, 2025

Monday, December 1, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: NHL Network

Flyers vs Penguins Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Flyers (-140) Penguins (+116) 5.5 Flyers (-1.5)

Flyers vs Penguins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Flyers win (55.2%)

Flyers vs Penguins Puck Line

The Flyers are favored by 1.5 goals against the Penguins. The Flyers are +172 to cover the spread, while the Penguins are -215.

Flyers vs Penguins Over/Under

The over/under for Flyers-Penguins on Dec. 1 is 5.5. The over is -128, and the under is +104.

Flyers vs Penguins Moneyline

Philadelphia is the favorite, -140 on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a +116 underdog on the road.

