NHL

Flyers vs Penguins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 1

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The NHL's Monday schedule includes the Philadelphia Flyers facing the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about today's NHL betting odds.

Flyers vs Penguins Game Info

  • Philadelphia Flyers (14-7-3) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (12-7-5)
  • Date: Monday, December 1, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • Coverage: NHL Network

Flyers vs Penguins Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Flyers (-140)Penguins (+116)5.5Flyers (-1.5)

Flyers vs Penguins Prediction & Pick

  • Prediction: Flyers win (55.2%)

Flyers vs Penguins Puck Line

  • The Flyers are favored by 1.5 goals against the Penguins. The Flyers are +172 to cover the spread, while the Penguins are -215.

Flyers vs Penguins Over/Under

  • The over/under for Flyers-Penguins on Dec. 1 is 5.5. The over is -128, and the under is +104.

Flyers vs Penguins Moneyline

  • Philadelphia is the favorite, -140 on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a +116 underdog on the road.

