NHL
Sabres vs Jets NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 1
The Buffalo Sabres versus the Winnipeg Jets is on the NHL schedule for Monday.
Sabres vs Jets Game Info
- Buffalo Sabres (10-11-4) vs. Winnipeg Jets (13-11)
- Date: Monday, December 1, 2025
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York
- Coverage: ESPN+
Sabres vs Jets Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Sabres (-114)
|Jets (-105)
|6.5
|Sabres (-1.5)
Sabres vs Jets Prediction & Pick
- Prediction: Jets win (61.8%)
Sabres vs Jets Puck Line
- The Jets are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Sabres. The Jets are -260 to cover the spread, and the Sabres are +205.
Sabres vs Jets Over/Under
- The over/under for the Sabres versus Jets matchup on Dec. 1 has been set at 6.5, with +106 odds on the over and -130 odds on the under.
Sabres vs Jets Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Jets-Sabres, Winnipeg is the underdog at -105, and Buffalo is -114 playing at home.