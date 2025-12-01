FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Sabres vs Jets NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 1

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The Buffalo Sabres versus the Winnipeg Jets is on the NHL schedule for Monday.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Sabres vs Jets Game Info

  • Buffalo Sabres (10-11-4) vs. Winnipeg Jets (13-11)
  • Date: Monday, December 1, 2025
  • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Sabres vs Jets Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Sabres (-114)Jets (-105)6.5Sabres (-1.5)

Sabres vs Jets Prediction & Pick

  • Prediction: Jets win (61.8%)

Sabres vs Jets Puck Line

  • The Jets are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Sabres. The Jets are -260 to cover the spread, and the Sabres are +205.

Sabres vs Jets Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Sabres versus Jets matchup on Dec. 1 has been set at 6.5, with +106 odds on the over and -130 odds on the under.

Sabres vs Jets Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Jets-Sabres, Winnipeg is the underdog at -105, and Buffalo is -114 playing at home.

