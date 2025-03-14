3 Best Bets and Player Props for the SEC Tournament on Friday 3/14/25

The college basketball season is rolling along, giving us plentiful betting options with so many teams in action each day.

Fortunately, we have abundant tools available that can aid our chances of finding good betting value. Bart Torvik and KenPom are excellent sources that give insights into team-level efficiency, and Sports Reference provides a wide range of useful team stats, as well.

Let's check out FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball odds and select some of the best bets for the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

Today's Best College Basketball Betting Picks

Texas vs. Tennessee

Despite winning three of its last four games, including back-to-back wins in the SEC Tournament, Texas is still on the outside looking in of the NCAA Tournament. Dominic Lese's Bracketometry and DRatings' Bracketology are -- according to BracketMatrix -- both in the top six as the most accurate bracketologists over the past five years. DRatings has the Longhorns as one of the first four out, and Lese has them as one of the next four out. It's safe to say Texas must win against Tennessee on Friday.

The Longhorns were able to win outright as 6.0-point underdogs on Thursday, but this is gearing up to be an even bigger challenge as they are listed as 9.5-point 'dogs. Similar to our pick from Thursday, I'm not sure if Texas has enough to win outright, but this is a good enough matchup to take another cover.

Over the last 10 games, the Volunteers are 3-7 against the spread (ATS); they've failed to cover in four straight contests. Led by the third-best adjusted defensive efficiency, Tennessee looks to make it ugly by also sitting in the 92nd percentile for the slowest adjusted tempos in college basketball. The Longhorns' defense (60th in efficiency) keeps improving, holding opponents to a 38.3% field goal percentage (FG%) over the previous three games.

Efficiency hasn't been the Vols' strength, shooting 45.4% from the field (117th) while touting a 52.9% (eFG%) effective field goal percentage (88th). Tennessee is in the 77th percentile for three-point shot distribution per game, but Texas is in the 75th percentile of three-point shot distribution allowed. The Volunteers also shoot 34.6% from three-point land (138th), alleviating some concern for the Longhorns' perimeter defense.

Of course, Tennessee's defense always demands respect as it holds opponents to a 44.0 eFG% (the lowest). Texas' offense has uninspiring shot distributions and sits outside the top 80 in FG% and eFG%, but it usually finds a way to score thanks to some talented isolation scorers -- including Tre Johnson (20.1 PPG).

This spread feels too big for a game that should be low scoring (135.5 total). Plus, the Longhorns covered the last meeting on January 11 in which Johnson went for 26 points.

Missouri vs. Florida

If you like quick-paced games loaded with points, the SEC Tournament's final two contests of the day are for you. Each game has a total over 160 as Missouri-Florida carries a 161.5 total.

The Tigers handed the Gators one of their four losses of the season as Mizzou won by one point on the road as 10.5-point dogs. The Gators are notable 8.5-point favorites in this one. Missouri is 1-3 over its last four while Florida is 9-1 straight up and ATS over the previous 10.

With that said, look for the Gators' offense to cause plenty of problems tonight. Frankly, the Tigers were fortunate that Florida totaled only 34 points in the paint in the previous meeting. The Gators feature a deep frontcourt with Alex Condon (6'11"), Rueben Chinyelu (6'10"), and Micah Handlogten (7'1"). Florida is in the 96th percentile of dunks shot distribution while sitting in the 51st percentile for close twos shot distribution. Missouri is in the 24th percentile of dunks shot distribution allowed and the 45th percentile for close twos.

According to EvanMiya, the Tigers' frontcourt has a couple of decent Defensive Bayesian Performance Rating (DBPR) marks in Mark Mitchell (1.83) and Josh Gray (1.74). However, Trent Piece (0.14) and Jacob Crews (-1.03) fill out the rest of Mizzou's height, and each holds an alarming DBPR clip. The Tigers simply lack the depth to defend the rim from start to finish.

Missouri already ranks 71st in adjusted defensive efficiency, and sitting in the 65th percentile for the quickest adjusted tempos doesn't help them limit points. Florida is averaging 87.0 PPG over the last 10, and it likes to play fast, ranking in the 82nd percentile for the quickest tempos. Give me the Gators to keep chomping on offense.

Kentucky vs. Alabama

After Kentucky's Lamont Butler reaggravated his shoulder injury on Thursday, some of the juice will be taken away from this matchup. Alabama is 2-0 straight up and ATS against the Wildcats this season. The Crimson Tide rolled to a 13-point win in the previous meeting as UK was without Butler and Jaxson Robinson. Pending an official injury report surrounding Butler, Kentucky will likely be without both players yet again.

Following totals of 178.5 and 180.5 in the last two matchups between these teams, we have another sky-high total set at 179.5. Bama has scorched the Cats' defense, averaging 99.0 PPG over two games. Kentucky's defense has dramatically improved of late, but it took a step back by allowing Oklahoma to shoot 48.4% on Thursday. Big Blue struggled at times to stay in front of the Sooners' guards as Jeremiah Fears logged 28 points.

Tonight's matchup isn't any better as the Tide are led by an outstanding group of guards in Mark Sears (19.2 PPG), Aden Holloway (11.5 PPG), Labaron Philon (10.9 PPG), and Chris Youngblood (10.0 PPG). Sears has essentially gotten anywhere he wants against UK, averaging 27.0 PPG over two meetings. That will likely continue today, especially if Butler (3.21 DBPR) is held out. That would leave the Wildcats with Otega Oweh (1.75 DBPR) and Koby Brea (-0.28 DBPR) getting the bulk of the guard minutes. Freshmen Travis Perry, Collin Chandler, and Trent Noah should get some run, too.

None of this bodes well for trying to slow one of college basketball's best group of guards. Plus, the Cats are in the 13th percentile of three-point shot distribution allowed, and Alabama is in the 89th percentile of three-point shot distribution.

The pace isn't a concern either as each team is in the 93rd percentile for the quickest tempos. The Crimson Tide lead college basketball in scoring (91.2 PPG) and are averaging 94.7 PPG over their last six contests.

