3 Best Bets and Player Props for Sunday's Men's College Basketball Tournament Games

The final eight spots of the regional semifinals will be claimed on Sunday from 16 teams. While only two double-digit seeds will be active today, the slate still features plenty of intriguing matchups -- including four games with spreads under six points.

If you want thoughts on specific games, check out our best bets for each game in the men's college basketball tournament. But here are the bets that stand out most in FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball betting odds.

College Basketball Betting Picks for Today

Baylor vs. Duke

With Cooper Flagg back in the lineup in the first round, Kon Knueppel took a backseat with only six points. Playing for only 19 minutes in Duke's dominant 44-point win certainly limited opportunities, though.

With that said, the Blue Devils should expect a more competitive game on Sunday. Knueppel's minutes should be up and he has a good matchup against Baylor. The Bears are 57th in KenPom's adjusted defensive efficiency and in the 26th percentile of three-point shot distribution allowed. Duke is in the 87th percentile of three-point shot distribution, and Knueppel is second on the team with 193 three-point attempts.

3+ Made Threes 3+ Made Threes Kon Knueppel +112 View more odds in Sportsbook

Against wings this season, Baylor cedes a 17.7% usage rate (third-highest in the Big 12) and a 39.9% three-point percentage (fifth-highest in the Big 12). We know the three-point volume should be there for Knueppel as he takes 56.4% of his shots from beyond the arc.

Knueppel will likely be guarded by the Bears' Langston Love or VJ Edgecombe. Love is one of Baylor's weakest defenders with a -0.35 Defensive Bayesian Performance Rating (DBPR), per EvanMiya. Edgecombe brings a huge difference with a team-best 2.36 DBPR, though. Of the two, Love seems like the most likely defender at 6 foot 5, 210 pounds while Edgecombe is 6 foot 5, 180 pounds. Either player is giving up height against Knueppel -- who is 6 foot 7, 217 pounds.

Drawing a susceptible defender only aids Knueppel's chances of letting it fly.

Saint Mary's vs. Alabama

The first round brought immediate pressure to Saint Mary's and Alabama. The Gaels needed a 12-point comeback in the second half against Vanderbilt, and the Crimson Tide escaped with a 9-point win over Robert Morris after trailing by one point with about seven minutes ago.

For Alabama, the health of Grant Nelson remains a concern as he played late in the second half of the first round, logging only seven minutes. As soon as Nelson stepped on the court, the game completely flipped for Bama, leading to the win. Still, we have to wonder how much he can really play right now. With this in mind, I like Saint Mary's to keep it close.

Spread Betting Saint Mary's Mar 23 10:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Bart Torvik has the Tide winning by five while KenPom has the margin at four points. The possession battle is a clear concern for Alabama, for it ranks 55th and 146th in offensive and defensive rebounding percentages. Meanwhile, the Gaels are third and sixth in the categories. Plus, the Crimson Tide average 12.8 turnovers per game (24th percentile). Saint Mary's isn't prone to turnovers, logging only 9.7 per contest (95th percentile).

This all suggests the Gaels can control the possession battle, which should ultimately lead to play at their pace. Alabama has the country's quickest adjusted tempo while the Gaels play at the fifth-slowest tempo. Slowing this game will also be ideal in limiting the Tide's fourth-best offensive rating.

Ultimately, I'm expecting Saint Mary's to put its imprints on this game, and boasting the seventh-best adjusted defensive efficiency only helps. Gonzaga (7th in offense; 88th percentile for quickest pace) is a similar opponent the Gaels have faced three times this season. Saint Mary's was an underdog in all three meetings and went 2-1 outright while the under hit in all three matchups.

Ole Miss vs. Iowa State

Backing the underdogs is always fun in the men's college basketball tournament, but that could come back to bite for Ole Miss-Iowa State. Lipscomb was circled as the best 14 seed of the field, and the Cyclones responded with a 27-point win.

Look for the free throw line to be a big key in this one. Both teams are in the 73rd percentile of free throw attempts to field goal attempts ratio. Iowa State is in the 78th percentile for the fewest personal fouls per game while Ole Miss is in the 31st percentile of the same category. That's one check for a Cyclones cover.

Spread Betting Iowa State Mar 23 11:45pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Rebounding is a big concern for the Rebs as they rank 314th and 189th in offensive and defensive rebounding percentages. Meanwhile, Iowa State ranks 105th and 85th in the categories.

With only 21.4 three-point attempts per game (37th percentile), the Cyclones are mostly looking to attack the rim. That's bad news for Ole Miss, for its in the 2nd percentile of dunk shot distribution allowed and the 10th percentile of close twos shot distribution allowed. This is exactly how Iowa State found success in the first round, making only seven triples while shooting 58.3% from the floor.

Too many key areas point to a Cyclones advantage. Give me Iowa State to keep rolling.

You can also download our FREE college basketball printable bracket.

All customers get a Dog of the Day Jackpot Token every day for a moneyline wager on a college basketball game during the second round of the tournament. If your team is the LOWEST seed to win that day, you share $1 MILLION in Bonus Bets with everyone else who used their token on that team. See full terms and conditions on the promotions page. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which bets stand out to you for today's games? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest college basketball betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.