3 Best Bets and Player Props for Friday's Women's College Basketball Tournament Games

Friday marks the beginning of the 2025 women's college basketball tournament, offering a 16-game tournament slate.

Here are the women's college basketball best bets that stand for FanDuel Sportsbook's women's college basketball betting odds.

Women's College Basketball Betting Picks for Today

#11 Iowa State vs. #6 Michigan

I keyed in on Iowa State over Michigan as a potential first round upset, but I'm more interested in the over for betting purposes.

The Cyclones (15th) and Wolverines (19th) are both top 20 nationally in Bart Torvik's adjusted offensive efficiency. Michigan's defense rates out well, but they give up an above-average rate of 3-point attempts and a middling effective field goal percentage (eFG%) overall.

Iowa State is outside the top 50 in adjusted defense and permits one of the highest 3-point attempt rates in the country.

The biggest appeal here is the pace of play. Both sides are top 100 in adjusted tempo, and they've been happy to trade buckets against other fast-paced teams.

Michigan's games against top-100 tempo opponents have averaged 149.4 total points. Iowa State's against top-60 teams in that split have averaged 153.8.

In what should be a high-possession game, I can more than get behind the over here.

#14 Stephen F Austin vs. #3 Notre Dame

Notre Dame has the 6th shortest odds to win the National Championship (+1300) but only earned a 3 seed in the tournament.

They were positioned for a top seed prior to a late-season skid that saw them drop three of their final five games. But those three losses all came by single-digits to teams inside Bart Torvik's top 30 teams.

This is still an elite team, and I'm expecting the Irish to fill up the box score against the fourth-worst defense in the entire tournament.

That should lead to plenty of assist chances for floor general Olivia Miles, making the over on her 5.5-assist prop worth a look.

Miles averaged 5.8 assists per game for the season, but she dished out 6 assists in 17 of 30 games overall.

She was mighty-efficient against the lesser teams on their schedule, too. Miles hit this mark in four of six games against teams outside the top 100 on Torvik. She even got up to 10 dimes in one of those.

SFA is a rock-solid matchup. They're 164th in adjusted defense and rank 278th in assist rate allowed.

They also play at a top-25 adjusted tempo; Miles averaged 6.8 assists per game against top-100 tempo opponents.

This all lines up for plenty of Olivia Miles assists in a strong offensive game for the Irish.

#15 Fairleigh Dickinson vs. #2 TCU

TCU earned a 2 seed after going 31-3 and winning the Big 12. The Horned Frogs finished 8th at Bart Torvik, spearheaded by their 3rd-ranked adjusted offense.

That offense helped them go 10-0 with a +42.8 average point differential against mid-major teams. Even if we extend that to all team ranked outside the top 100 on Torvik, TCU still posted a +37.5 and won 11 of 13 games by at least 32 points.

The Horned Frogs aren't afraid to run up the score when they can, so I'm not afraid of this 30.5-point spread -- not when Fairleigh Dickinson is the tournament's lowest-rated team (189th) on Bart Torvik.

FDU went 29-3, but they ranked 362nd (out of 364 teams) in strength of schedule and played in the worst conference in America.

They faced three Power Conference teams all year, losing each by at least 19 points. Two of the three didn't even make the tournament, and the one that did (UConn) beat them by 44.

I won't let the big number scare me here given how capable TCU's been of running up hefty point differentials.

