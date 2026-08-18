2026 Philadelphia Eagles Schedule, Results, TV Channel

The Philadelphia Eagles' 2026 NFL schedule kicks off on Sept. 13 with a game against the Washington Commanders. Check out the rest of this article for info on the team's complete schedule. Wanting additional details on the Philadelphia Eagles' 2026 results and NFL schedule? We've got you covered in the article below.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Eagles' 2026 Schedule

Date/Time Opponent Odds/Score Location TV Channel Sunday, Sept. 13 at 4:25 p.m. ET Commanders Eagles (-5.5) | O/U: 46.5 Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania FOX Sunday, Sept. 20 at 1 p.m. ET @ Titans - Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee FOX Monday, Sept. 28 at 8:15 p.m. ET @ Bears - Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois ABC/ESPN Sunday, Oct. 4 at 1 p.m. ET Rams - Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania FOX Sunday, Oct. 11 at 9:30 a.m. ET Jaguars Eagles (-1.5) | O/U: 44.5 Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England NFL Network Sunday, Oct. 18 at 1 p.m. ET Panthers - Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania CBS Monday, Oct. 26 at 8:15 p.m. ET Cowboys - Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania ABC/ESPN View Full Table ChevronDown

Bet on the Philadelphia Eagles on FanDuel today!