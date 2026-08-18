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2026 Philadelphia Eagles Schedule, Results, TV Channel

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Data Skrive

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2026 Philadelphia Eagles Schedule, Results, TV Channel

The Philadelphia Eagles' 2026 NFL schedule kicks off on Sept. 13 with a game against the Washington Commanders. Check out the rest of this article for info on the team's complete schedule. Wanting additional details on the Philadelphia Eagles' 2026 results and NFL schedule? We've got you covered in the article below.

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Eagles' 2026 Schedule

Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
Sunday, Sept. 13 at 4:25 p.m. ETCommandersEagles (-5.5) | O/U: 46.5Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PennsylvaniaFOX
Sunday, Sept. 20 at 1 p.m. ET@ Titans-Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TennesseeFOX
Monday, Sept. 28 at 8:15 p.m. ET@ Bears-Soldier Field, Chicago, IllinoisABC/ESPN
Sunday, Oct. 4 at 1 p.m. ETRams-Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PennsylvaniaFOX
Sunday, Oct. 11 at 9:30 a.m. ETJaguarsEagles (-1.5) | O/U: 44.5Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, EnglandNFL Network
Sunday, Oct. 18 at 1 p.m. ETPanthers-Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PennsylvaniaCBS
Monday, Oct. 26 at 8:15 p.m. ETCowboys-Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PennsylvaniaABC/ESPN

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