NFL
2026 Philadelphia Eagles Schedule, Results, TV Channel
The Philadelphia Eagles' 2026 NFL schedule kicks off on Sept. 13 with a game against the Washington Commanders. Check out the rest of this article for info on the team's complete schedule. Wanting additional details on the Philadelphia Eagles' 2026 results and NFL schedule? We've got you covered in the article below.
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Eagles' 2026 Schedule
Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
|Sunday, Sept. 13 at 4:25 p.m. ET
|Commanders
|Eagles (-5.5) | O/U: 46.5
|Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
|FOX
|Sunday, Sept. 20 at 1 p.m. ET
|@ Titans
|-
|Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee
|FOX
|Monday, Sept. 28 at 8:15 p.m. ET
|@ Bears
|-
|Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois
|ABC/ESPN
|Sunday, Oct. 4 at 1 p.m. ET
|Rams
|-
|Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
|FOX
|Sunday, Oct. 11 at 9:30 a.m. ET
|Jaguars
|Eagles (-1.5) | O/U: 44.5
|Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England
|NFL Network
|Sunday, Oct. 18 at 1 p.m. ET
|Panthers
|-
|Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
|CBS
|Monday, Oct. 26 at 8:15 p.m. ET
|Cowboys
|-
|Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
|ABC/ESPN