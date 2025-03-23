2025 Women's College Basketball Tournament Free Printable Schedule With Second Round Games

The first round is complete, revealing the 32 teams set to compete in the next round of the women's Division 1 college basketball tournament, which tips off this weekend.

The Round of 32 games will be played throughout Sunday and Monday. Download our printable schedule to track every game or fill it out with your own predictions!

Women's College Basketball Championship Betting Odds

Here are team's current odds to win the national championship, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Winner 2025 FanDuel Sportsbook Odds UConn (W) +230 South Carolina (W) +230 UCLA (W) +600 USC (W) +700 Texas (W) +700 Notre Dame (W) +850 Duke (W) +3500 View Full Table ChevronDown

