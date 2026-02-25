Alabama vs Mississippi State College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 25

The Alabama Crimson Tide (20-7, 10-4 SEC) will try to build on a four-game home win streak when they square off against the Mississippi State Bulldogs (13-14, 5-9 SEC) on February 25, 2026 at Coleman Coliseum.

Alabama vs. Mississippi State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, February 25, 2026

9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Location: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Arena: Coleman Coliseum

Alabama vs. Mississippi State Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Alabama win (90.5%)

Take a look at these betting trends and insights before you wager on Wednesday's Alabama-Mississippi State spread (Alabama -14.5) or total (175.5 points).

Alabama vs. Mississippi State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Alabama is 11-16-0 ATS this season.

Mississippi State is 10-17-0 ATS this season.

In home games, the Crimson Tide have a worse record against the spread (4-9-0) compared to their ATS record in road games (4-4-0).

This season, the Bulldogs are 4-10-0 at home against the spread (.286 winning percentage). Away, they are 5-3-0 ATS (.625).

Alabama is 5-9-0 against the spread in conference action this year.

Mississippi State has beaten the spread six times in 14 SEC games.

Alabama vs. Mississippi State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Alabama has been the moneyline favorite in 18 games this season and has come away with the win 15 times (83.3%) in those contests.

The Crimson Tide have been a -1449 moneyline favorite on five occasions this season and won every game.

Mississippi State is 4-9 in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 30.8% of those games).

The Bulldogs have not yet played as a moneyline underdog of +810 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Alabama has a 93.5% chance of walking away with the win.

Alabama vs. Mississippi State Head-to-Head Comparison

Last season, Alabama was best in the country offensively (90.7 points scored per game) but third-worst on defense (81.3 points conceded).

Last season, Alabama was third-best in the country in rebounds (38.8 per game) and 290th in rebounds conceded (33.0).

Alabama was 13th-best in the nation in assists (17.1 per game) last year.

Last year, Alabama was 267th in the country in turnovers committed (12.1 per game) and 305th in turnovers forced (10.0).

With 79.5 points per game on offense, Mississippi State ranked 47th in the nation last year. On defense, it gave up 74.2 points per contest, which ranked 245th in college basketball.

Mississippi State was 28th in the nation with 35.2 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 283rd with 32.8 rebounds allowed per contest.

Last year Mississippi State ranked 69th in college basketball in assists, putting up 15.2 per game.

With 10.3 turnovers per game, Mississippi State was 98th in the country. It forced 12.6 turnovers per contest, which ranked 67th in college basketball.

